CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Wednesday 30th May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 30, 2018 PDP speaks on Adeyeye's defection to APC Libya in chaos since overthrow of Gaddafi Democracy Day: Kaduna residents urge leaders to tackle harsh economic situation #DemocracyDay: APC chieftain gives President Buhari passmark 350,000 MSME benefit from GEEP Sona Group tasks industries on opportunities offered by African markets Health concerns drive growth, competition in bottled water market Nestle restates commitment to youth development Top 50 Brands Nigeria begins 2018 brands rating LCCI names Chivita Fruit Nectar 2018 year brand Noah's Ark emerges 2018 agency at Cristal awards NIBSS highest transaction award goes to Paga Why claims, dividend payment are difficult ' Insurers UPU: Urhobo ancestors are in tears That Catholic Church protest and Implications for Buhari's presidency Shina Peters at 60: A life in music Going mobile for better Learning Nigeria designs first framework for e-Government coordination How technology brings families together SON, CPC, lead efforts at harmonised regulatory framework for E-commerce Digital video platforms spice up Nigerian consumers appetite Dalung wants NFF to put off its elections Rohr, Mikel praise NFF on wealth investment seminar World Cup 2018 factbox on Nigeria World Cup preview package advisory World Cup 2018 factbox on Australia World Cup 2018 factbox (France) Iceland bring a bit of missing Italy to World Cup World Cup holds no fears for Iceland ' Gudmundsson Argentina hoping it's Messi's year at World Cup Victor Moses: Nigeria's match-maker in another World Cup show Bribe-taking: Senators, Reps charge at Jega, say it's pot calling kettle black Nigeria's democracy sick, malfunctional, needs restructuring'Abia Speaker Democracy Day: Adamawa pardons 33 prisoners Agatu crisis: Sheathe your swords, Mark tells warring communities Nasarawa govt tasks CSOs, parents, others on violence against children 20 burnt to death in Ondo auto crash Ugwuanyi pledges more dividends of democracy Taraba College provost kidnapped, abductors demand N30m ransom Atiku, Catholic bishops, Afenifere, Ohanaeze fault Buhari's vow to deal with killer-herdsmen Osinbajo's wife, Shittu, others for premiere of Airtel Touching Lives Season 4 MASSOB attacks Buhari over democracy speech ADC woos S'East politicians Monarch sends SOS to FG, Abia govt over electricity transformer, cables Hubby won't stop his affairs We all belong to Saraki in Kwara ' Oganija, campaign spokesman Lagos APC Brouhaha: We are stopping the tyranny of the minority ' Fouad Oki Ekiti govt to Shehu: Don't involve Fayose in Buhari's fight with Obasanjo 2019: Why SDP is the credible option, hope of Nigerians ' Tabiowo 2019: PDP, APC clash over quit notice Those fighting me've no investment in Imo 'Okorocha 2019: Northern youths give Buhari conditions Minimum wage may not be ready September 'Minister Obaseki lauds Edo people for unflinching support Enugu can survive without federal allocation 'Ugwuanyi We're building Delta of our dream, says Okowa Democracy Day: No celebration in Borno, Yobe, Anambra 19 years without military incursion, big achievement 'Kalu We should beware of power abuse, political persecution 'Saraki Democracy Day: We're celebrating freedom, resilience -Buhari South East remains marginalised ' Umahi Ambode's three years of 'Ekwueme' trend Democracy Day: How have Nigerians fared Sultan knocks Ortom, Fani-Kayode for linking herdsmen killings to Danfodio You cant compare our three years with PDPs 16 years Osinbajo Ambode gives self pass mark on security Ex-PDP spokesman, Adeyeye, supporters, defect to APC How can political parties curb violent contests Lagos speaker seeks support from Nigerians Eight killed in Kaduna village attack NASFAT feeds homeless FCT children Overbearing lawmakers should retrace their steps Islamic Jihad announces ceasefire with Israel after day of strikes Minimum wage may not materialise in Sept Ngige Gambari gets new UN appointment Catalan president forms govt without jailed, exiled ministers Stock market transactions fell by 22% in April ' NSE Fidelity Bank eyes increased retail market share MTN Ghana to raise nearly $750m in IPO Oil price falls to $74, Nigeria's exports suffer Lending rate review'll attract foreign investments 'NACCIMA HYPREP trains 35 graduates for Ogoni clean-up Freshworks announces expansion plans in Nigeria, others We'll lessen budget delay's impact on economy ' Adeosun Ebonyi builds new fertilizer plant as demand soars Power: Discos fail to remit N112bn, says NERC Naira comes under pressure, reserves drop to $47.75bn Fast ways to improve your bank savings FSDA backs Diamond Bank's financial inclusion project LASG to stop roadworthiness certificate issuance without vehicle inspection Toyota Nigeria takes new Hilux through all-terrain test Stakeholders inaugurate committee for HIV/AIDS in NCAA SAA to consolidate on Nigerian, West African routes NANTA commences campaign on travel industry Sign Not Too Young to Run bill, quit in 2019, Arewa youths tell Buhari New book raises questions on media practice Residency: Iseyin hosts three writers Rohr banks on Moses, Mikel, Ighalo for England nPDP members converge again today, insist on meeting Buhari FG threatens to sack striking health workers Okorocha faults Nigerias democracy, warns politicians US faults FG on soldiers indicted in Army, Shittes clash Three states, PANDEF reject Buharis water resources bill 2019: Be vigilant, Wike urges Rivers residents Obiano frees 20 prisoners Dont truncate political process, Saraki cautions Nigerians Democracy must be sustained, says Akeredolu Presidents speech uninspiring, hollow, say PDP, others Emmanuel warns politicians against causing disunity N481bn budget padding: Court orders trial of culpable lawmakers Leave Fayose out of Buhari, Obasanjos fight Dont demolish our home, family begs Okorocha Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: