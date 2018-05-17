CKN News Newspaper Headlines.... Thursday 17 May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 17, 2018 El-Zakzaky: Shi'ites continue protest in Abuja Army kills bandit, destroys camps in Zamfara Ambode promises to deliver 14,187 housing units in 2 years The young shall grow Help! Help!, Help! APC congresses: Progressives in violence
Araraume may never be governor: Is Okorocha not a prophet
Imo: APC appeal committee upholds ward, LG congresses
Ex-Cross River gov, Ebri, joins APC chairmanship race
Electoral Committee releases timetable for NFF elective congress
CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba silenced in Congo-Brazzaville
SWAN rewards Gov Wike with merit award
Eagles to pay courtesy call to Presidency before departure to Russia
The Sun World Cup seminar excites sports administrators
FG probes NB's involvement in foreign rice transportation
Governors accuse NNPC of fraudulent subsidy payment
Access Bank introduces PayDay loan scheme
Shareholders caution Oando against Ansbury reconciliation
We're working on Leah Sharibu's release 'FG
Saraki accuses IGP of frame-up plot
Why we're opposed to Ohanaeze summit ' IPOB
Awujale speaks truth to power 'Globacom boss, Adenuga, Asiwaju
Killings: I'll never support injustice 'Osinbajo
NASS passes N9.1tr 2018 budget
Court bars police, EFCC, DSS from searching Wike's houses
APC: A flash in the pan
The law and inheritance rights in Igboland
Trump and the Iran nuclear deal
And you say 'this is democracy
APGA, constitutionality and Anambra State
Olokun, Osaara: The making of Atlantic Ocean, Lagos Lagoon
Ooni takes Oodua's restoration message to Brazil
Dele Ojo: Life, times of juju legendary musician
From lovers to husband killers: Why women murder their spouses, by experts
Guatemala opens embassy in Jerusalem after US move
Codeine: The good, the bad
Enjoy your nutritious walnuts
How to tackle codeine addiction, by experts
FG probes NB's involvement in foreign rice transportation
FEC's approval for RAMP II scale up to include Imo State
SEC reiterates commitment to master plan implementation
Law Union and Rock Insurance premium hits N4.252bn
NSE: Banking stocks lead 0.15% decline
FG deletes 41,000 unverified pensioners from payroll
PIB: NNPC proposes 5-year onshore, shallow fieldsprospecting licence
LCCI raises the alarm over fake, substandard products
Cyber security: Reactive measures can't check attacks 'Dizengoff
Nahco to sack 40 workers over failing health
Ramadan: Fayemi, Adegoke rejoice with Muslims
LASG to provide 20,000 housing units by 2020
Kogi gov wants recovered loot invested in agric
Ill resign as minister in one week Fayemi
I didnt beg to be VP, I can leave at short notice Osinbajo
Senates team to meet Buhari over alleged IGs plot to frame Saraki
Police, DSS, EFCC cant search Wikes houses, says court
External reserves drop for first time in eight months
Applause as Bayelsa celebrates Isaac Boro
Govs want petrol subsidy payments probed
Muslims to commence Ramadan fasting on Thursday Sultan
Buhari greets Muslims as Ramadan starts
Nassar sex abuse victims, US university reach $500m settlement
Buhari fetes Tinubu, Akande, others at dinner
Drug abuse: Beyond the ban on codeine
Dino Melaye gets N10m bail
Know when to use your bank card for purchase
Akwa Ibom, Mobil collaborate on oil exploration
BoI to simplify loan procedures for MSMEs
PTAD recovers N16bn pension assets from insurance underwriters
LCCI seeks ban on wood exports
Split petroleum licences in PIB, NNPC tells N'Assembly
FBN Holdings targets increased shareholder returns
At last, National Assembly passes N9.12tn budget'lawmakers increase NASS budget to N139.5bn
Cutix, Unilever, 13 others lift stock market
Diamond Bank grows revenue from digital banking
ISO begins audit of Lagos, Abuja, Kano, PH airports
How entrepreneurs can make money fast
NAHCO to disengage workers over health issues, others
Politicians showed unusual interest in refineries' maintenance contracts ' Akpieyi
Cooking gas price rises by 15%, says NALPGAM
Nine million Nigerians lost jobs under Buhari, says Moghalu
Six vigilantes, three cops killed in Adamawa, Sokoto
Alleged fraud: Court remands ex-Plateau gov, Jang, in prison
Lagos acquires machines to construct roads
Ramadan: Ashafa urges prayer for prosperity
North East: AGF, Dangote clear air on N5.8bn relief materials
Presidency denies receipt of PIB
EFCC detains senator for receiving N303m vehicles
NDelta coalition writes Buhari, demand oil blocs
Imo APC: Okorocha dismisses Araraume, others
Negotiation for Leah, others release tortuous, says FG
FG okays $60m AFD credit for Imo
Court dismisses suit seeking to stop Omo-Ageges reinstatement
Why we rejected Ohanazes restructuring summit IPOB
Ramadan begins today
Buharis performance claim fictitious, says PDP
Army, police, DSS to brief Senate on killings next week
Sacked acting NIA boss asks court to reinstate him
