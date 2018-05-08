CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Tuesday 8th May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 08, 2018 Comedian apologises to Aramide TVC partners BBC News Niniola explains flop at Headies Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott return to school Old Trafford may host Joshuas next fight Djokovic gets back on track Tiger Woods to play with rival Mickelson F1: Kimi Raikkonen hits back at Ferrari exit rumours Golovkins camp wants drug testing programme for Canelo Iwobi happy with parting victory for Wenger Ndidi returns to light training as Medics keep close tab CBN: Nigeria spends $36.371b on fuel importation Why airlines fail, by AMCON chief Only telcos have technical resources for pay-as-you-go Nigeria loses N1b daily to foreign vessels Dana begins Owerri /Abuja flights Operators promote safety at ports FAAN pensioners to Sirika: fulfill your promises The remaking of Oshodi Remove black spot label on Warri Port, stakeholders urge IMO Ekiti APC aspirants, NWC disagree over shadow poll Govt recovers N7.8b, $378m through Whistle-blowers policy Killings meant to instigate war, says Buhari Death toll in Kaduna attack rises to 71 Buhari off to London for medical Evans weeps, says no good food in prison Court dismisses suspects N200m suit on seized trucks Ambodes re-election certain, says Ademowo Oni writes Oyegun, NWC, says system compromised Fayemi faults Awes removal as Ekiti APC chairman Ekiti Apc electoral panel scribe nominated by an aspirant, says Oni Ikeyina: SDP will take Nigeria to prosperity Akwa Ibom APC resolves lingering dispute 2019: Oyo APC and challenge of consolidation APC convention: Group backs Aliyu for women leader Omoni Oboli continues with feeding outreach Adekunle Gold thrills at 30 album listening Headies awards Glo Power Brand Support diadem Codeine Syrup : NAFDAC shuts 3 drug firms Investors lose N17bn on sell-off in value stocks Farmers/Herders Crisis: Reflecting on Buratai's sermons in Benue State 2019: Permutations House Speaker may contest CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba aiming to beat CARA in Brazzaville Handball federation disbands male senior team UEFA confirms EPL's UCL spots Injury, suspension deplete Leicester as Gunners beckon Kanu: Wenger believed in me when others wrote me off N6.3bn fraud: EFCC slams 12 charges against ex-Plateau Gov. Jang 2019 elections and the dangers ahead Taking the back seat (2) Class action suit against Eko Electricity Distribution Plc TAX EVASION: OAU may resume today Protest rocks Ekiti Varsity over high internet fee WHO, leaders ready to end malaria in our generation! Bomadi women protest NDDC's refusal to launch ultra modern market Fresh hope as work resumes on Yenagoa-Oporoma road project Oborevwori shocks constituents: Gives out over 250 with cars, buses, tricycles, others Big Brother Naija reality show a platform for exposure, advancement ' John Ugbe Car thieves drive straight to jail Ekiti: PDP set for unity primary today APC NWC to decide today Ekiti: Oni, Bamidele, Ojudu, 24 others tackle APC NWC claims Ekiti: Don't attempt to disrupt our gathering PDP vice-chair warns APC Sorry, you can't remove Awe, Oni to protesters Fayemi faults Jide Awe's removal as Ekiti APC chair Omo-Agege says Delta APC ward executives must focus On uprooting PDP 2019: Soyode, BEN TV founder joins presidential race Aspirants guilty of disrupting Ekiti governorship primary to be disqualified Investment tribunal resolves 93 cases in seven months Fragmented insurance industry cost Africa substantial businesses ' Ghana president Nigeria spends $36.3bn on fuel importation in 5 years ' CBN WAV, others stake $.5m in human capital development Group begins legal move to revoke OPL 245 from Shell, Eni We are not fixed on Niger-Delta; looking elsewhere ' Aiteo Access Bank's exposure to energy sector rises to N545bn Warren Buffet loses $1.14bn Schneider Electric unveils products, rewards partners Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria unattractive 'Dr. Itsede FRSC boss warns NARTO against transporting adulterated products First Bank, 6 others axed for delayed financial results Luxury bus owners, drivers protest members' killing in Onitsha FG extends human trafficking probe to Saudi Arabia Outrage over Kaduna killing Bail: Melaye to know fate Thursday Evans rebels, refuses to enter courtroom Loot in Jonathan's govt under probe in UK 'Presidency Buhari goes to UK on 4-day medical trip Breaking: Buhari off to London for medicals ' Presidency This is where Obasanjo lost me Death penalty: Not dead yet Okorocha's bizarre gift Buhari's comment on Nigerian youths Pope Francis, Trump and beleaguered Nigeria The ban of codeine-based cough syrup One clan, three cultures Leadership change in Cuba Ekiti APC primary: Twists and turns of an aborted race PDP protests assault on Urhoghide, petitions CP 2,092 delegates to choose PDP candidate today More trouble for APC We'll leave behind a more peaceful, secure state ' Bayelsa Govt Croatia match crucial for Nigeria ' Kanu World Cup: Rohr can't promise semifinal for Eagles Ndidi will be ready for World Cup Iwobi pays tribute to Wenger Salah wins CL Goal of the Week Onigbinde to speak at The Sun Seminar Airtel launches 4G LTE in Abuja We've saved over N200bn from ghost workers 'Osinbajo WASRA moves to boost cross-border listing Nigeria, S'Africa grow Africa's air traffic by 11% 'IATA NSE: Market cap dips by N17bn NIMASA moves to tackle insecurity in Gulf of Guinea SEC optimistic companies'll raise over N200bn instruments 2019: Nigerians will elect president without a godfather- Sowore Account for post-privatisation spending on power sector, SERAP writes Fashola Encouraging rapprochement in Korean Peninsula ICPC charges suspended SEC DG, Gwarzo, with N115m fraud Nut milk, an emerging business area How the poor can invest in grasscutter farming NIMASA calls for regional cooperation on goods' safety $36.3bn spent on petroleum products' importation in four years ' CBN FG'll start scheme to support power distributors ' Fashola Why railway sector is inefficient ' NARTO Account for power sector spending, SERAP tells Fashola Banks' credit to economy dropped by N136bn in Q1 ' NBS Rivers air pollution may spread to other states Sterling Bank launches Hajj savings plan for Muslims Common mistakes to avoid on your current account Unity Bank, UPDC, NPF MFB top losers, equities shed N17bn Heritage Bank commits to agric financing FirstNation MD files preliminary objection against N1.7bn theft charge WASRA to drive cross-border listing, converges region's rules Finance professionals' future under threat, says ACCA Keystone Bank empowers Nigerian ICT whizkid with $4,000 PDP petitions police over attack on Edo senator AutoGenius launches FlexiCare, pilots with Taxify driver-partners Why we celebrate (not jail) corrupt leaders in Africa (2) Alleged Kano underage voters: INEC is not culpable (2) Oro, human sacrifice and the conspiracy of silence Soot: We are dying in Port Harcourt; Girlfriend arrested for SAfricans death in Lagos hotel Man jailed four years for trafficking nine children to Sudan Cult member kills man over N20,000 politicians gift Buhari embarks on four-day medical trip to UK today Bribery: Rickey Tarfa calls FHCs DCR as witness Evans weeps, says theyve been beating me, no good food Killings: Buhari okays new security measures for Kaduna Codeine syrup: NAFDAC shuts Emzor, two others Presidency lists corruption cases under Jonathan Saraki, Dogara report IG to Buhari over Senate, Melaye Court hears Melayes bail application Thursday Nigerias fight against corruption applauded globally, says Osinbajo Lagos develops master plan to strengthen tourism LG party chairmen protest, sack Ekiti APC exco EFCC charges ex-Plateau gov Jang with N6.3bn fraud APC to disqualify Ekiti gov aspirants over violence 2019: Amosun visits ex-gov Osoba at Lagos home 2,092 delegates pick Ekiti PDP gov candidate today Stop conducting night primaries, congresses, INEC tells parties Ambode, Anglican bishop ask Nigerians to get PVCs Nigeria can survive without oil Segun Awolowo
