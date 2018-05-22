CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Tuesday 22 May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 22, 2018 2019: Itsekiri students beg Uduaghan to contest senatorial election Kwara APC faction asks court to nullify congress, disband executives I have no grudge with Akeredolu 'Senator Boroffice 15 revenue-generating agencies failed to account for N8.1trn under Jonathan 'Lai Mohammed PDP carpets Bello over non-payment of salary Leave Timi Frank alone, PDP tells Buhari, APC 20 years after: Obasanjo visits Afenifere leader, Fasoranti, says 'I only came to greet my father Emerhor-led APC Delta elects Ogodo as chairman Osun 2018: 27 aspirants to contest APC governorship primary July 7 FG launches N64m public information website Offa banks' 'robberies: IGP special squad nabs 2 most wanted suspects Atiku didn't visit Jonah Jang in prison 'Media aide Ajimobi is not in a battle with anybody 'Adeagbo Inadequate transmission oil to pump Nigeria's economy Disparity in salary is why crisis in health sector cannot be resolved 'JOHESU Chairman Osun N69bn MKO Abiola International Airport: Untold story of a promising project gone awry Without waste management, Nigerians are contributing to climate change, throwing money away 'Prof Osibanjo Nigeria plans big for ITU Telecom World 2018 How GM crops can save the environment, ensure food security $13b eCommerce sector: SON, NCS, others canvass robust regulatory framework PDP has what it takes to improve Nigeria's economy 'Tanimu Harry and Meghan put honeymoon on hold, return to palace, release official wedding photos US threatens strongest sanctions on Iran, seeks sweeping change Danger as Nigeria records negative GDP growth Q1 2018 ' NBS Isiaka Adeleke's death: LAUTECH CMD absolved of misconduct, malpractice 2019: Afenifere backs Obasanjo's bid to stop APC Stock market in mixed sentiment over GDP numbers 602,000 Nigerians traveled through Sahara in 2016 'Rarduja Oil sector attracts $86m foreign capital in three months Nigeria requires N3.65trn annually to address housing deficit ' Former NMRC boss Leasing industry maintains upward trend, grows by 14.5% in 2017 Standard Chartered set to unveil new sustainability framework Consumers pay more for diesel, kerosene as oil price continues to rise in global market Naira depreciates to N361.47/$ in I&E window Labour rejects NCDMB, OPTS service level agreement SPDC JV spends N14.85bn on GMoUs in Rivers State EKEDC gets USAID Power Africa support FBNQuest Merchant Bank receives accolades for impactful deals Bears continue rampage as insurance stocks lead losers Nigeria, others to record 3.4% growth rate, says IMF Policy inadequacy stifles investments in power, mining ' former NMRC boss NCC receives N4.7m Super Sim Card innovation project HMD Global raises $100m to fuel Nokia devices push Eagles not scared of Atletico ' Olorunleke Atltico de Madrid arrive in Uyo ahead of Super Eagles friendly Russia 2018 World Cup: Players hit Super Eagles camp Inter striker Icardi left out of Argentina World Cup squad Emery set to succeed Wenger as Arsenal boss ' reports UK denies Chelsea owner Abramovich visa Cup winners medals for African stars Moses and Boateng Hazard targets title to hint at Chelsea stay GOtv Max Cup: Torres, Oblak star as Atletico face S/Eagles Russia prepares for World Cup drone attack Obasanjo, Gowon, commend Afe Babalola over varsity Wake up, Nigeria is dying: A reply to my Fulani friends (1) Forgery: Court issues arrest warrant against UK-based investigator Gen. Danjuma'sallegation :Army's report whishy-washy; self-serving, says Rights group FG commences rehabilitation of Ikorodu-Sagamu road Obasanjo, Gowon commend ABUAD for improving country's education sector Another look at the China currency swap 2019: No room for Okorocha in APGA Obaseki's provided pragmatic policy direction for devt 'Abbe Convention: APC under me won't be platform for all comers ' Oshiomhole No opposition in A-Ibom 'CPS Udoh Court invites APC to defend Fayemi's candidacy Delta APC elects Ogodo as state Chairman 2019: Warri youths, Ijaw group back Uduaghan, Ereyitomi Wike is paranoid governor, says Onochie Governance is about the people, FG is keenly aware ' Buhari Catholics protest murder of priests, worshipers in Nigeria Stolen Mace: NASS c'ttee summons Omo-Agege, Ndume to appear today FG, oil firms to pump N1.7trn in N-Delta Our countries will be better for it if more women are empowered to participate in politics ' Oduah Lisa Emefeke 08064044713 2019: Obasanjo, Afenifere team up against Buhari APC chair: Oshiomhole seeks Kalu's support 2019: Don't contest, Arewa youths tell Buhari, Atiku Presidency: South East proposes 6-year single term The Sun World Cup seminar: Rivers agog for biggest soccer talks ECOWAS' single currency can't work without infrastructure 'Experts Things you should do with your money 'Bill Gates Jaiz Bank declares N894m profit Africa's 1st Treasury Bills investment app built in Lagos N8.1trn missing under Jonathan 'Minister Metuh collapses in court as lawyer withdraws from case Soldiers kill 35 herdsmen in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba Bomb injures 6 in Aba, army arrests 1 Catholics protest nationwide over killings Nwabueze to Wike: Save Nigeria from sectionalism, nepotism The 1985 coup Running away from a deceased hospital system The alleged plot against Wike Nigeria's soft spots Entertainment industry and integration of Africa Realisation of public service potentials in Lagos As Catholics storm streets today: Clarion call on government to stem incessant killings Spending recovered loot on poverty alleviation Troops killed 25 herdsmen in Benue DHQ Obasanjo, Gowon laud ABUAD for doing Nigeria proud Pro-chancellor hails FG over release of UNILORIN lecturers allowance Metuh collapses in court, defence lawyer withdraws from case Chancellor faults planned stoppage of tuition 2019: Dickson urges leaders to exercise power with restraint We wont allow politicians shut down Rivers judiciary Wike NLC warns northern govs against sacking teachers, others Atiba varsity takes off with 36 students AUN graduates will address Nigerias unemployment challenge Lottery operators fail to remit N1.4tn to FG Reps panel SGF unveils N64m website, says critics not FGs enemies CBN ex-deputy governor, Tunde Lemo, loses mother Eliminating violence, desperation from polls IMF doubts Nigeria's capacity to repay debts We're not aware of lawsuit by passengers 'Med-View Starting a wedding planning business Industrial revolution: Govt must play key roles, says Adesina Investor to provide $10bn for Nigeria's speed rail projects FG begins rehabilitation of Ikorodu-Sagamu road FG, others plan N1.7tn investment in Niger Delta Don't plan a royal wedding if you can't afford one! FG gets certificates for aviation leasing company, MRO Govt asks states to declare emergency in water sector Should I use my bank's investment services Union Bank gets certification on BCMS 18 months after, Ikeja Hotel shares resume trading Why I endorse Fayemi as Ekiti governor Buhari, Tinubu and the APC juggernaut Codeine: From drug usage to drug abuse Cyber hacker defrauds car dealer of N28m Obasanjo visits Afenifere leaders, seeks support to rescue Nigeria Buhari to mark third anniversary with lecture, dinner, others PSC shortlists 37,062 for police recruitment exam Dickson meets el-Rufai, says restructuring best for Nigeria Buhari, Atiku shouldnt contest presidency in 2019 Northern coalition N23bn Diezani bribe: EFCC charges Sokoto ex-deputy gov APC begins peace moves to appease nPDP Tension as Benue buries Catholic priests, 17 parishioners today Group asks Buhari to proscribe striking JOHESU Congress: Kwara APC members drag party to court Senate team meets Buhari today over Saraki, IG row JNI urges FG to review economic policy Were not aware of court order, says JOHESU Ambode seeks peace in communities Osinbajo urges commission to end boundary disputes, others Rep wants employment for N-Power volunteers Lagos makes N30bn monthly IGR, targets 50bn Mace theft probe: I have sued National Assembly, Saraki, says Omo-Agege
