CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Tuesday 1st May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 01, 2018 Sterling Bank's Specta leads credit revolution with N5m instant loans Oyo speaker's death: Ajimobi receives Ibadan obas on condolence visit Lagos identifies 149 distressed buildings, demolishes 40 Omo-Agege's suspension illegal 'AGF Edo interested in OAU sex-for-marks case 'Obaseki FG responsible forsecuritylapses 'Wike Impeachment motion: More trouble for Edo senator Blood of murdered Nigerians crying for vengeance ' CAN president Killings: Benue govt sues Miyetti Allah IED's worst trend of insecurity ' Nwodo Be careful what you wish for Yakubu Gowon: Nigeria's prayer warrior Nigeria's unemployment burden Obono-Obla's bla bla bla The President's alleged gaffe on Nigerian youths Does Buhari love NYSC' (2) The row over withdrawal of unapproved $496m Floods, landslides kill 100 in Kenya Korean sues ex-German Chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder, for affair with ex-wife Trump suggests Korean truce village for summit with Kim Iran hid nuclear arms programme, says Israeli PM Buhari's outing embarrassing -PDP Imo APC disowns Uzodinma Russia 2018 World Cup: Eagles to be paid bonus soon Nigeria won't make second round 'Gudjohnsen NFF crisis: Police take over secretariat Railways: Buhari signs international consortium agreement in Washington DC NNPC to acquire oil blocks in W'Africa, others FG committed to global fight against terrorism 'Adeosun Multiple taxation killing phone dealers 'Chimezie Minimum wage: NLC warns against implementation delay BaoBaB Microfinance boosts SMEs in Lagos Road transporters threaten to ground Anambra over unresolved trade dispute Give tax authorities autonomy, Fowler urges states Seahorse lubricants of high quality 'MD Olujimi woos investors Imo bogged by huge debt profile ' Ihedioha I'm not sponsored by PDP chieftain ' Daramola Buhari's US visit: Trump's offer reflection of his hatred for Islam, Muslims ' MSSN Okere harps on why entrepreneurs should scale businesses geometrically Transcorp shareholders commend company's return to profitability Naira down to N360.51/$ in I&E window Shareholders okay change of name for Custodian and Allied UAC appoints new non-executive directors Nigeria: The imperative of strategic change Tottenham vs Watford : Dele Alli, Kane help Spurs English Premiership results Schalke suspend Meyer over bullying allegations Champions League: Real target title to over shadow Barca's domestic double Messi makes another La Liga history Nadal equals Federer's final appearance record Convicted sisters appeal Edo magistrate court's judgment Taking the back seat (1) The Sarin Gas war: The West and Russia in Syria Sphygmomanometer Dino Music 101 Helge Lund to succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg as BP chairman Legislators should pass PIB into law to tackle issues in oil, gas industry ' Okwuosa Fuel Subsidy: NNPC recorded N144.5bn under-recovery in 2017 NCDMB, NNPC to use one approval desk for oil projects Chevron gets award for sustained support for small businesses Foundation offers medical screening for Ogun communities EXPOSED! How pharmaceutical companies aid abuse of codeine in Nigeria Reckit Benckiser reaffirms support forfight against malaria Alleged imposition of monarch tears Rivers community apart Guards rewarded for foiling armed vandals attack on oil facility Protect Nigerians against spate of killings, Trump tells Buhari Presidential c'ttee frees man with hernia, 65 other inmates from Lagos prisons Ogoni assembly bemoans spate of killing by cultists Amnesty Office gets kudos over ex-militants' training 2019: Lagos east youths drum support for Ambode, Ashafa Former gov aspirant declares for senatorial poll Edo PDP chieftain flays attack on senator We'll increase tempo of surveillance in Delta 'CP Muhammed Ibadan monarchs condole with Ajimobi over Oyo Speaker's death Ondo PDP leaders urge Mimiko not to join LP Uneasy calm in Bayelsa APC over alleged zoning of positions Edo Assembly passes confidence vote on Buhari Yellow journalism: African journalists tasked on objective, factual reporting Ekiti 2019: Can Tinubu, leaders, save APC Ekiti 2019: Can Tinubu, leaders, save APC May Day : Bamidele vows to remove siege on workers Court judgment: No cause to worry 'Ezechi Perversion of Justice: How SAN baged 30 days imprisonment Court orders interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathans Abuja houses UBA chairman stresses importance of corporate governance culture Between for and since Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize, says South Korean President For Adepoju, time is ripe for Budding Lily Zenith Bank begins Verve card issuance to customers Soyinkas provocative convocation lecture at Elizade University Monarch urges varsities to add value to farm produce Heritage Bank pledges continuous support for BBNaija Herder-farmer clashes or ethnic cleansing Foundation donates CBT centre to PSIN Security forces and herdsmen attacks French agency spends '415.7m on transportation, others in Lagos, Kano SMEs to benefit from UNILAG research conference FG to establish regional ICT hub in Yola The politics of growing foreign reserves Malaria: Still a strong enemy of Africa Africa Prudential's revenue rises by 55% Why we celebrate (not jail) corrupt leaders in Africa (I) Fidelity Bank grows 2017 profit by 94% Dont sell your votes, AU urges Ekiti voters C & I Leasing promises continuous value, dividend LASG demolishes 40 distressed buildings, marks 109 others FG releases N2bn to FUNAAB Firms to build DDoS scrubbing centre in Nigeria Group seeks tuition-free varsity education for children with disabilities Davo Dani MFB promotes savings culture Report randy lecturers, FUNAAB VC tells students 11,412 students enrol for Interswitch contest Groups fault closure of varsity, assault on SUG president FBNQuest Merchant Bank reports N6.17bn profit Tears as body of dead corps member goes home Killing of Christians in Nigeria must stop, says Trump I prefer Buhari to Obasanjo, says Oba of Lagos Olunloyos son, Akintunde, arraigned for alleged N40m fraud Oil price rises above $75 per barrel Oyo Speaker burial Proliferation of military universities National Assembly may pass 2018 budget on Thursday Benue killings: NAF receives two helicopters Operating surplus: Immigration shuns FRC's invitation Free education saves Kaduna parents N3bn yearly El-Rufai FIRS, states generate N9.76bn, deploy web solution for VAT payment Senates suspension of Omo-Agege is illegal AGF Funding won't threaten 2019 elections, says minister INEC promises free Ekiti election SEC sets up panel to probe companies' delisting New minimum wage: NLC warns FG against missing timeline for payment Help mobilise funds for indigenous investors, LCCI urges NSE Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: