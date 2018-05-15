CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Tuesday 15 May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 15, 2018 Inspector General of Presidency (IGP) Lateef Jakande on a peaceful election Pictorial Appreciation by Step4wad Meet Shola ' The Perfumer Patients agonise as health workers strike persists World Bank invests $10.7bn in Nigeria Youth empowerment'll curb insurgency ' CDS Help save our party, Ondo PDP leaders appeal to Mimiko OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR'S BUDGET: PDP leaders're fiscal illiterates ' Osun Govt Bonga produces 763m oil barrels worth $58.7bn in 12yrs Viability of Yola DISCO excites FG ' Fashola Corruption started after me ' Yakubu Gowon Abe to Buhari: Ask APC to obey court orders Urhobo professors bemoan FUPRE's exclusion in 2018 budget Ex-N-Delta militants raise alarm over plot to derail Amnesty Programme N24bn suit: Judge frowns at counsel's delay Communities decry oil firm's non-employment of indigenes IOCs flouting FG's relocation order should quit N-Delta 'IPDI I'll attract federal presence to Ethiope, Imagoro assures Delta South needs fresh ideas, says APC aspirant Controversy over pastor who prayed at US embassy in Jerusalem Appointment of judges politicised ' CJN Nigeria's galloping fuel import bill Ultimatum: nPDP splits as Abdullahi Adamu's 'faction' disowns Baraje, Oyinlola Fayemi still reconciling ' Aide Ekiti: Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party picks pastor as a candidate Ekiti: Ojo accepts Fayemi's gesture, rebuffs ticket from other parties APC primary has set standards for others ' Gov Bello INEC will not compromise standard ' Ekiti REC Court invasion: Rivers Assembly to write UN Kaduna electoral body releases results, APC maintains lead Simple Ways to Cure Weak Erection & Quick Ejaculation Be effective, productive, Ikpeazu charges new Abia HOS Gas flaring: Why NNPC should act fast We will allow Omo- Agege resume plenary today ' Senate 2019: PDP mulls Dankwanbo as president There may be no elections in 2019 ' Bafarawa Blackout: EEDC installs brand new 15MVA power transformer in Awka Youth as the trustees of civilisation (2) Father of 4 commits suicide in Ondo over debt How APC NWC foiled attempt by Okorocha to stop Imo LG congresses Crisis looms as Omo-Agege resumes legislative duties today MASSOB accuses FG of running Muslim agenda May 30 'sit-at-home' order: IPOB, BIM on collision course Gunmen attack Nigerian Air Force helipad in Yenagoa, kill Airman OYO 2019: Why Shittu, others're angry with me ' AJIMOBI ExxonMobil to invest N13bn in Akwa Ibom community projects FIFA World Cup (30 Days to go) : Team Profile ' EGYPT Use of sanctions against Russia, North Korea and China PDP woos APC members Rivers APC fracas show of shame 'Abe FG not interested in conducting 2019 polls'Wike Okorocha loses again as APC holds LG congress in Imo Russia 2018: Rohr names Mikel, Moses, 28 others in provisional list As Messi, Aguero, Higuain make Argentina's squad Eagles get N1B World up largesse next week Ebola Scare: DR Congo players 'll be tested on arrival- Pinnick Nigeria names 30-man provisional squad for 2018 World Cup Why Nigerian wrestlers storm New York City Klopp praises Salah for keeping grounded Levante vs Barcelona: We wanted to finish the league undefeated ' Busquets Blame me for Chelsea's 3-0 loss to Newcastle' ' Conte CBN steps up campaign to stop Naira abuse Custodians of capital should be remodeled 'Ayeye, GDL boss Nigeria's growth excites World Bank NIRSAL to train banks on agric value chain financing We're driving investments in local manufacturing 'ASPMDA presidency Ohanaeze furious over Enugu church's explosion Impeachment threat: Police take over Kano Assembly Be discreet with use of social media, CJN tells judicial officers A Dame Partington solution Countdown to battle year 2019 APC: The broom of a broken family The cancer epidemic Okowa's Ekiti masterstroke Currency swap and Nigeria/China cooperation Lamentation of out- of-action athletes Nigeria/China currency swap deal NABTEB adopts whistle-blowing policy to curb fraud Ogbuefi, 22-year-old Nigerian author, wins award in America Airbus Foundation promotes science, tech among African youths My Odyssey, my victory, by Dr. Otubu, AAU lecturer cleared of sexual harrassment 2019: Steer clear of politics, Buratai warns soldiers Oyo guber: I don't have preferred candidate 'Ajimobi ICT: FG woos Indian investors Shareholders ask Oando to settle rift with Ansbury Nigeria's agricultural revolution on course 'Buhari Profit-taking pushes NSE ASI down by 0.84% Shell supports 290 local contractors with N472bn loans LG polls: We'll investigate allegations of malpractices, says El-Rufai Jigawa: Allow people see me, Buhari tells security agencies Recruitment: Obaseki's reforms throw up vacancies NNPC issues 2-year crude oil contracts No parallel congress in Abia ' Mascot Kalu We're not marginalisedin APC 'Jibrin tells nPDP Well only recognise authorised congresses APC Coalition storms AGF office in protest against herdsmen killings Leah Sharibu clocks 15, BBOG demands update on rescue Well probe LG poll fraud allegation El-Rufai Govt promises new place for Ile-Epo Market traders Buhari commiserates with Tunde Bakare CAC evangelist unfolds agenda Immigration attach killed by Sudanese of Nigerian origin LASG shuts illegal orphanage, rescues 24 persons FG must tackle human rights abuses US embassy opens in Jerusalem amid lockdown Cooperatives investment in Lagos is N152bn Undermining National Assembly is a recipe for anarchy Ekweremadu American First Lady, Melania Trump, undergoes kidney surgery Alleged N6.3bn fraud: Prosecution stalls Jangs arraignment Attackers of Port Harcourt court must not go unpunished, CJN warns Judges appointment highly politicised, CJN laments Well spend $320m Abacha loot to support the poor Buhari Arab League blasts shameful countries celebrating US embassy move U.S. fully committed to peace, Trump says, as Jerusalem embassy opens US officially opens its Jerusalem embassy Ceremony to inaugurate US embassy in Jerusalem begins Shiite protesters chase away policemen, ground federal secretariat Osuns debt not as big as rumoured, Aregbesola says, vows repayment by 2019 Libya to return bodies of 20 beheaded Egyptians Trump calls Jerusalem embassy move a great day for Israel Tenure extension: Court dismisses suit against Odigie-Oyegun, others Buhari commiserates with Tunde Bakare over mothers death WHO reports new Ebola case in DR Congo, vaccine this week US set for deeply controversial Jerusalem embassy move Gowon on avoiding another civil war DCO injured, vehicles vandalised as Shiites, police clash Benue not at war with any ethnic group Ortom Graft wont end until justice catches up with corrupt leaders Soyinka Leather industry stakeholders move to tackle unemployment Stop treating herdsmen as kinsmen, bishop tells Buhari Enemies within Oyo APC benefitted from my government Ajimobi 