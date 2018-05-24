CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Thursday 24 May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 24, 2018 Group drums support for Amnesty International, says protesters were hired Gov Dickson to host Bayelsa Heroes Award Dinner on Democracy Day NASS yet to transmit budget to Buhari 'Udoma Ekiti 2018: CSO demands increased security in Ekiti NNPC to pay N2.1bn debt this week 'NPA I spent 40 days at EFCC prison, got revelation from God 'gov Lalong Power project: Fayose chides Buhari, Obasanjo over $16bn controversy Protesters storm Abuja Amnesty International office Amnesty International plans to release false report of rape in IDP camps 'DHQ 25-year-old student remanded in prison for allegedly killing girlfriend EFCC set to arraign Ize-Iyamu, Imasuen, 3 others in Edo Atiku's son wants court to upturn N250,000 child's custody allowance JOHESU gives Buhari reasons to sack Health Minister FG should stop funding universities ' Adedoyin UI DLC pushes for 9 new programmes What we're doing to cushion effect of fee hike 'AAUA VC Okowa lauds commencement of academic activities at Maritime University Ebola: Leaving no stone unturned at the airports Confusion as FG sacks NDLEA, recalls NAFDAC to seaports Nigerian maritime security, work in progress 'Dakuku GDP: Manufacturers' resilience, ingenuity drives growth 'MAN GDP: Economist blames NASS for slowdown posted in Q1 Why new national carrier cannot take off in December BA passengers can now use 'Avios' to select seats Dana Air introduces 'cash back' reward for guests Unpaid salaries will make victory easy for Fayemi, says APC Chieftain PMB/OBJ faceoff: Lauretta Onochie sets up #OBJWhereIsThePower Keyamo tackles Obasanjo Northern group denies asking Buhari not to seek re-election FG showcases roads, power, housing projects in S-East Getting business loans from banks Skye Bank (Concluding Part) BoI partners SMEDAN, NEXIM to ease SME loans NOVA Bank returns profit in 1st year Subdued GDP: Manufacturers call for stimulus to fast-track growth Fidelity Bank partners venture capitalists on N500m SME Fund Buhari yet to receive passed 2018 budget ' Udoma Why Nigerians must consider our 'farm to factory' program Presure your aspirations' FCMB inspires customers in new thematic campaign Adebutu's Petrolex; slowly but steadily helping to reshape the oil and gas sector e-Government can cut down cost of governance, eliminate corruption ' NITDA DG Countdown (21) Eagles shape up for Congo DR My wonder goal meant to convince Rohr ' Usman Mohammed Asaba 2018 AAC: LOC happy with Zenith's sponsorship 10 things to know ahead of Russia 2018 Will Smith to record World Cup 2018 anthem NBASBL'll take a stand on AfCFTA after due consultations ' CCP Schools' Debate: Nigeria will break Guinness record 'Treasure Olawunmi Olaniyan advises graduands of Victory Catering Institute Buhari urged to fight corruption in educational system Neimeth appoints Odunewu as director Ambode gives scholarship, N5m cash reward to best LASU graduating student My first WAEC, NECO results dotted with F9s ' LASU's best graduating student Alleged $8.4million fraud: Absence of Ajudua stall trial Insecurity: Security chiefs at Senate, demand special funding Nigeria's fate in hands of journalists 'Ayade Opposition parties to boycott Nasarawa LG polls Battle for soul of Imo APC intensifies, as parallel executives emerge Kebbi plans economic corridor office with Niger Republic Oil spill: NOSDRA, SPDC accused of deliberate delay Police nab killer of Nasarawa Varsity lectcurer, 13 other kidnappers/robbers KWIRS makes N7.7bn Buhari-Obasanjo faceoff: Crossfire, as supporters bombard each other $16bn power project: Fayose derides Buhari, Obasanjo Why Nuhu Gadado, Bauchi Deputy Governor resigned FUTO VC laments rising poverty, maternal, infant mortality EFCC to arraign Ize-Iyamu, Dan Orbih, 3 others over N700m Diezani poll cash CMS old boys celebrate, list achievements for alma mater Rehabilitating herdsmen-ravaged states Igbemo Ekiti Stakeholders rally behind Fayemi Why Mega party will prevail, Andike, publicity scribe Jonathan, PDP governors to inaugurate Fayose's projects 2019: APC moves against nPDP group Minimum wage increase receiving attention 'Oyo-Ita Buhari yet to receive Budget 2018 from N'Assembly 'Udoma Port Harcourt residents celebrate commissioning of major roads Nigerian soldiers rape starving women 'Amnesty International NSA absent at Senate- service chiefs' meeting 700 Boko Haram fighters ready to surrender ' FG Ohanaeze youths ask IPOB to embrace restructuring Anambra bans Okada Pope considers visiting Nigeria 'Onaiyekan Breaking: Bauchi deputy governor resigns The Obasanjo-Buhari tango Swimming against the tide The manipulated vote Kaduna and open government partnership Theatrics over youth empowerment The proposed extra year for varsity graduates Lets halt nations drift, Christian group tells Muslims Osinbajo to meet loan beneficiaries in Kano Bauchi deputy gov, Nuhu Gidado, resigns Two modular refineries'll begin operations next year 'FG Timely FDP approval good for govt, investors ' Kachikwu Nigeria's industrial production has fallen by 41% 'AfDB Buhari yet to get 2018 budget from National Assembly Freight forwarders groan under burden of multiple taxation Safety in focus as more people embrace cooking gas Ondo residents bemoan 10-year power outage NNPC to settle N2.1bn owed NPA this week States to push for new revenue allocation formula NERC clears 22 firms to buy, install meters Capture 30% downstream business, Baru directs NNPC Group seeks law against excessive borrowing by states Stakeholders seek repositioning of energy sector NSC labels Nigerian seaports 'import ports Starting a business without quitting your job NDPHC inaugurates two injection substations in Lagos Prepaid meter: BEDC alleges workers' harassment NDIC restates commitment to developing financial sector New CIBN boss advises banking industry on professionalism Six signs that your kid is ready for a debit card NOVA Merchant Bank posts N510m profit in first year What tech is needed to start small businesses Hold regulators responsible for planned insurance hike ' Shippers Stock market falls for fifth straight day Why are elections war in Nigeria International Day of Biodiversity: Tracing the milestones Transport money and the culture of corruption Capturing Africas niche in the global value chains Bandits abduct 21 passengers, kidnap 10 others in Kaduna Electoral Act: Again, card reader divides Reps Xenophobia: Reps summon minister, Dabiri-Erewa over killing of Nigerians Cholera kills 16 in Adamawa, Kano, 176 hospitalised Killings: National Assembly set to approve special funding for security agencies TMG, Adebanjo, others knock Buhari for hailing Abacha HoS plans salary increase, others to boost civil service Court orders Metuhs trial to proceed in absentia Port project: Obaseki dismisses Ijaw groups ultimatum Lagos embedded power project kicks off in July Obaseki signs anti-human trafficking law FG to build one million housing units annually LASU best graduating student gets Ambodes N5m, scholarship Police arrest 47 Biafra agitators in Abia Foundation moves against redundant NASS members, career politicians Nigerias 158 varsities have only 2,000 geophysicists Don Reintroduce moral instruction in schools 8.2 million pupils get free meal in 24 states, Presidency says
