CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Monday 7th May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 07, 2018 Ekiti guber: Fayose alleges plan by APC to disrupt PDP primary election Ondo youths protest over ten years power outage Army Chief's convoy intercepts four highway robbers Ekiti APC aspirants demand disbandment of Almakura committee Herdsmen killings: We feel deceived by those in authority 'Apostle Popoola Congress: Lagos APC vice chairman, Faud Oki calls for cancellation Oyo APC commends members as INEC monitors Ward Congress Ekiti APC primaries debacle: Aspirants trade blames BAYI to train, empower one million startups on leadership, entrepreneurship Presco reports 33% decline in profit The CEO's most important tasks LCCI awards NSE on CSR in Education Menace of abduction Nigeria taking a back seat in African politics Nestle Nigeria increases sales by 10% Sterling Bank's profit grows by 65.2% Why fake news, purveyors must be checked 'Experts Sterling Bank reduces consumer loans processing time to 5 minutes UBA facilitates payment via facebook through Master Pass QR Bot EKEDC blames network fault for outage on Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki Airtel Launches 4G LTE in Abuja Alleged sharp practices: Reps commence full investigation into capital market operations 2019: North-West women, govs' wives endorse Buhari for second term Breaking: Abuja team declares receipt of all Rivers APC Ward Congresses results Why we are different from the past govt ' Laolu Akande Ekiti APC Primary: 27 Aspirants Want Al-Makura's Panel Disbanded I have no plan to dump APC ' Ortom Lassa fever outbreak slows, reduces risk to investors 'WHO Business in Emerging Africa: Indimi shares lessons at Harvard Cussons Baby Moments crowns 2018 winners Report at LGA for screening, payment; Edo Govt urges pensioners Why NCC'll continue with human capital devt in media industry ' Danbatta FSDH distributes 60% of PAT as dividend in 2017 NASCON shareholders okay 115% dividend raise to N3.97bn Mixed sentiment to trail equities market this week Q1'18: Fragile economic recovery constrains companies' profitability Diamond, Fidelity boost financial inclusion with N543m Understanding Dormant Bank Account Ecobank unveils Africa's first unified digital payment solution Excess liquidity to persist as TBs record N808bn oversubscription Retail investors are backbone of our market ' Olatokunbo AXA Mansard Health launches new health plan PenCom to commence multi fund investment structure in July Nestle, Guinness: Why analysts want you to sell Edo: Need for political peace When the bully met the headmaster at the White House Between Okowa and Joe Omene Crusoe Osagie: How not to write a rejoinder Asaba 2018 AAC: Stephen Keshi Stadium gets CAA passmark Nigerian swimmers shine at CANA zone 2 championship Okpekpe Race: Ecobank commends organisers Pogba's brother 'attacked' by team-mates in Turkey Barcelona vs Real Madrid : How Messi helped 10-man Barca earn draw Ward Congress: Hoodlums set Ningi Local Government Council secretariat on fire 2019: Southern, M'Belt leaders didn't support NASS on election reordering ' Attah Delta APC chair decries theft of 100 result sheets in ward congresses APGA nullifies suspension of Delta chairman, others Alleged cult kingpin, 7 others nabbed with gun, cocaine in Anambra community Ondo APC crisis deepens over parallel ward congresses Be neutral during polls, rights group tells Army OPL 245 deal: Ex-AGF, Adoke denies receiving $2.2m kickback Police personnel decry continued discrepancies in salaries DTHA holds public hearing on private healthcare bill, May 10 14 Edo communities allege attempt to annex ancestral land We'll leave secured, peaceful state behind ' Bayelsa govt Bandits kill 48, set houses ablaze in Kaduna community 10 YEARS OF POWER OUTAGE: Youths protest in Ondo South 1,000-year old Imoka festival in Awka goes international One dead, 27 injured in Jos auto crash PDP bans Fayose's aides from voting at primary EKITI GOV POLL: APC planning to disrupt PDP primary ' Fayose Novus Agro index: Focus markets and commodities Dwindling fortunes of poultry industry blamed on policy inconsistency Why we're empowering SMEs with N500m 'BaoBaB Microfinance How SMEs can access loans for business Church protests herdsmen's killings in Ibadan Wike to security agencies: Take your jobs seriously Man kills wife for refusing to cook Bandits kill 45, burn village in Kaduna Fresh crisis hits National Population Commission Remain good ambassadors, Kalu tells Nigerians abroad Marching to 2019 with weapon of great destruction Conspiracy of silence in midst of killings Poverty: North blight of Nigeria Would posterity tick or asterisk your tenure Bayo Oguntunase: A year gone! Trumping Nigeria's agric production The killing of two priests and others Karl Marx, socialism and Africa's second liberation Metal fabrication more than a trade -'Ani, fabricator Liberia: Storm in tea cup The deadline for new minimum wage 2019: Ekiti as PDP's litmus test Election tears Ohanaeze youths apart 2019: Lalong, women group rally support for Buhari Get your PVCs, Tinubu tells Nigerians Secondus writes EFCC, again denies collecting money from Dasuki APC ward congress: Okorocha, Yari brief president 2019: Buhari's second term'll further divide Nigeria 'PDP 2019: USA to support Nigeria for peaceful, credible election APC continues to boil over ward congresses Wike receives Sports Award in Brussels May 9 Emotional farewell for Wenger Moses outshines Salah in Blues' win over Reds $2.5bn swap: Nigeria may become dumping ground 'Uwaleke ATM: Banks ripping us off, customers cry out ICAN accountability index to bring transparency in accessing public fund Pirates on the prowl, unleash mayhem on Nigeria's maritime domain Food security: Why we're contributing $1.55bn to agric value chain 'Abdulhammed, NIRSAL boss Herdsmen/farmers clash: Nigeria may suffer food scarcity soon INEC warns political parties against flouting Electoral Act Buhari, Okorocha meet over APC contentious ward congress Disruption of Ekiti APC primary shameful Building smart'll reduce Nigeria's housing deficit ' Experts Lagos pays N892m accrued pension rights Fixed securities yields crash, equities investments set to boom Rainstorms force power generation down by 1,148MW Power sector lost N154bn in 125 days 'FG Buhari may not assent to PIGB, say Amadi, others Banks should create new private sector loans 'Jimoh SCIB gets LCCI's insurance brokerage award NIRSAL targets N135bn revenue for farmers NCRIB to collaborate with Sovereign Trust on insurance LASG to redevelop 100 slum settlements Understanding Internet banking Goldlink plans to recapitalise for better performance Town planners reject Cross River's task force Deforestation: Group laments loss of economic trees Don to examine construction challenges at OAU inaugural lecture Women engineering body laments decline in STEM study NAHCo announces N406m dividend payout, grows Q1 turnover Green building certifications rising in global property markets President Buharis empty wailing in the US Leadership and the future of Nigeria (2) Naira/Yuan swap: A major Chinese footprint on Nigerias economy Funding health care under Basic Health Care Provision Fund Alleged Kano underage voters: INEC is not culpable (1) Soldiers torture asthmatic patient, brother in Lagos I stole 1,200 phones in two years Lagos technician Court remands man for attempted rape of 110-year-old Man drowns in Bayelsa after completing NYSC Again, bandits kill 45, raze houses in Kaduna village Ngige escapes attack as Anambra APC meeting turns violent Ekiti: Oni, Ojudu attack Fayemi, APC wants primary concluded IPMAN seeks lawmakers support to end fuel scarcity IBB sacked me seven days to my wedding, says ex-editor Rivers APC faults Abes no congress claim Ranching will stop killings, Okowa tells FG Oyo APC holds peaceful congress despite crisis Lawyers sue AGF, NASS over senators N13.5m pay 2019: Vote for credible leaders, Adeboye urges Nigerians No imposition of gov candidate in Ogun West Adeola Ambode seeks effective public finance, strong leadership Govt improving quality of lives through health care Osinbajo is a beneficiary of corruption, says PDP Killings: Taraba gov faults Buhari, says herdsmen bear arms Clashes among security agencies, damaging APC violent, planning to disrupt PDP's primary ' Fayose
