CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Monday 28 May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 28, 2018 Shittu advocates more capital allocation to communications ministry, agencies Mikel wants Eagles to beat Congo DR for confidence Kwes signs Mikel Obi as its brand Ambassador Diamond League: Ivorian duo dust Okagbare in Eugene FCT AITEO Cup: Supreme Court FC beat defending champion FRSC 1-0 in final Kwara Aiteo Cup Final : Alfred sees brace in Kwara Utd's win over ABS Dickson cup: Toru-Orua, others emerge as semi-finalists Champions League: 170,000 sign petition for FIFA to punish Ramos Fulham back in Premier League with playoff win over Aston Villa My curve is my obsession ' Eva Chris Bang on, Justice Abang, bang on! Codeine abuse : Lagos blame rise on neglect of mental health Many of our elderly die untimely because we claim to be busy ' Dr. Ofrey World Asthma Day 2018: Breathe easy, live a healthy life, GSK encourages YEDI launches adolescent health project for girls Younger people are now diagnosed with diseases of elderly ' Dr. Eke NIGERIA vs DR CONGO: Fighting Ebola with football AISHA BUHARI'S PAIN'. And the lives she's saving Gbajabiamiala, others trying to distort my book for political reasons ' Okonjo-Iweala Osinbajo: I say to you brothers in Christ, fellow countrymen and women, let us go forward Nigeria has never had a more transparent, accountable govt than Buhari's ' Lai Mohammed Nigeria's economy needs booster shots to grow optimally ' Rewane Stop lying or quit the ministry, Garba Shehu tells Reno Omokri How to build sustainable peace between Itsekiri and Ijaw ' Mulade, House of Assembly contender Ekiti 2018: Jonathan warns Buhari against subverting the will of Ekiti people Linkage Assurance records 431% increase in PAT Analysts call for caution as equities continue downward movement NDIC achieves 1st public sector multiple BSI certifications Banking industry need increased digitization, stronger corporate governance ' Experts Bank directors' dividends rise to N30bn despite CBN's restrictions Premium Pension grows AuM to N548bn African dictators: The mechanics and dynamics of liberty Between Naysayers and Bayelsa Public Service reforms What is your take on Buhari/Obasanjo face-off Beyond content in oil & gas: ICT-knowledge export call Garba Shehu dishonest, blame Oriented, morally pliable ' Reno Firms, others on trial over Yellow Estate project I will contest for Kaduna guber race against El-Rufai in 2019, Sani declares Senate panel seeks financial autonomy for African parliaments National Assembly pledges support for NESREA Act CSOs say Boko Haram cashing on humanitarian crisis Saraki celebrates with IDPs in Benue, pledges to check killings Crespo, Siasia, others at Heineken's Champions League final view centre E-payment stakeholders tasked on cost, shared services, integrity Wenger considers return to Japan for coaching job Niger Delta group urges release of Excess Crude Act components NASFAT urges parents to tackle drug abuse ECWA urges Buhari to stop killings Ambode urges safety for children Wike seeks 13% derivation from $1bn insurgency fund Buhari, Baru have made NNPC worse 2019: Uyo senatorial district endorses AIbom gov Seventh NASS: N17bn wasnt a bribe, says Okonjo-Iweala Everyone must join Fayemi to rescue Ekiti Fasanmi We shouldnt have post-budget fight with Buhari Reps Buhari to canvass financial support for govs wives Health workers strike: Saraki, JOHESU to meet again Monday Lagos ready to feed schoolchildren Akeredolu, Okowa, Obiano talk tough against child abuse Total Nigeria eyes more service station expansion Oyintiloye advises parents Ex-president George H.W. Bush hospitalised again JAMB set to conduct recruitment test for FRSC Parallel congresses organisers not true APC members 'VON DG Police stop Cross River APC congress Italy plunges into political crisis after govt talks collapse How to apply for unsecured business loans LASG to link Bariga to Third Mainland Bridge FG saves N125bn from first-class travel ban, others LCCI commends Senate for CAMA Act passage Boeing meets FG over national carrier Aviation unions, Bi-Courtney bicker over workers Roads: FG, Osun to discuss N29.2bn reimbursement Poor Internet services loom as ISPs fail to renew licences Insurers, others set to discuss infrastructure, economic development Equity market ' Listed securities on NSE No-Slips to extend floor treatment services to more states Obasanjos govt used police, DSS to topple govs Presidency We wont vote for religious bigots in 2019 Methodist prelate Death of triplets mother: Inquiry blames mismanagement, drunken husband Crisis: nPDP meets Buhari today Buratai probes alleged assault of Delta leader by soldiers Police kill one, nab three bandits in Taraba Ambode honours parents of Lagos kid artists Our achievements divinely inspired, says Ambode Northern, Southern leaders to form elders forum FG generated N1.17tn from 19 million taxpayers Lai Mohammed ECOWAS says returning Gwoza residents lack water, toilets Property tussle: Court orders Kashamu to pay firm N50m daily Umahi wants EFCC, ICPCs operations reviewed Saraki celebrates Childrens Day in IDPs camp Dogara seeks end to child labour FG, ex-agitators partner for peace in Niger Delta LASG urges increased vigilance among residents Niger police recover car stolen by mechanic in Lagos Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: