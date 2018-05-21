CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Monday 21 May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 21, 2018 Ojezua returned as Edo APC chair, as Obaseki lauds peaceful congress 2019: nPDP members to be assimilated seamlessly ' Ologbondiyan 2019: Nasarawa APC stakeholders endorse Buhari for 2nd term MPC to retain policy rates as N266bn inflow boosts interbank liquidity Doing things differently is what we need to move the nation forward ' VP Osinbajo Forte Oil Plc: Facts behind the investors' apathy State governments should assist MfBs access intervention funds ' MD, Ohha MfB Lack of trust, understanding prevent youths from embracing insurance How to address your pension issues ' MD, Leadway PFA Foreign investors rattle forex market NBA vows to partner ICAN on anti-graft war Sterling Bank grows shareholders' value by 20.1% Appetite for value stocks to drive equities market this week Russia 2018: Winners in the FirstBank Visa Gold Card promo N29bn debt: AMCON takes over Sea Petroleum Oil & Gas Limited ABCON urges CBN to review exchange rate band for BDCs FCMB attains ISO certification for quality management We need to encourage foreign investors through legislations ' Former CIS President Ekweremadu @ 56 The Real Price of 'Changing the Change' (1) ' by Garba Shehu 100 Percent Boost For Primary Health Care OYO 2019: Akintola and the search for Ajimobi's successor Countdown (24) FIFA WC: NFF secures Eagles' $2.8m World Cup allowance Concentrate on Croatia, Iceland, Bonfere tells Super Eagles FIFA World Cup 2018: Four Iceland players to watch out for Relaxed Tuchel embraces PSG challenge Barcelona vs Real Sociedad : Iniesta departs Barcelona in style Man City chairman expects more under 'relentless' Guardiola Barcelona vs Real Sociedad : Iniesta bows out with Barca win thanks to Coutinho Nadal beats Zverev to win Italian Open and return to number one Deepening poverty and increasing unemployment mark Buhari's third year in office 2019: Oshiomhole tasks new Edo APC excos on credible candidates Whenever Wike is up to some mischief, he raises wild allegations ' APC Obigha tasks FG, IOCs on peace in N-Delta JOHESU strike: People living with HIV/AIDS, 11 CSOs petition health, labour ministers Wike, Fayose, Sambo others for book presentation on Jonathan IMC endorses Gov Emmanuel for 2nd term DTHA flays attitude of Health Ministry officials to public hearings NNPC casual staff accuse mgt of enslavement Tension escalates between Presco, Delta community over shooting of policemen IPOB, Ohanaeze flex muscles over restructuring summit Museums remain key to tourism, economic devt ' NCMM boss nPDP members 'll be assimilated seamlessly ' Ologbondiyan Dickson engages northern govs, leaders on restructuring 2019 Presidential Ticket: All PDP aspirants're sworn to one goal ' Tanimu 2019: I can win with APGA, says Okorocha APC's FG plans to assassinate me, says Gov Wike No rivalry between me, Tinubu, Asiwaju is undoubtedly my leader ' Banire National Parks calls for synergy to improve services FNSB seeks support to keep blind school running Promoted Wolves retain recuperating CarlIkeme FCMB gets management system certification Community leader tasks Aiteo on Nembe FC Global women leaders unite against climate change Insurance outfit renews marketing strategy Uzoho faces Chukwueze in Spanish Secunda B play-off O-Mobile secures $10m grant to promote digital economy Asset managers create diversification options for investors OML 18: San Leon Energy, Six Others Dragged Before Court Court Slams CBN Officials over Forensic Audit Fayose's Dictatorship Will Kill PDP in Ekiti, Says Senator Olujimi Igbo Summit: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Extends Invitation to IPOB Leaders Tinubu Congratulates New APC Executives in Lagos N10b Micro Grant: Dangote Lifts 25,000 Women in Niger APGA Urges Quick Implementation of 2018 Budget Justice Delayed is Injustice Delivered THE NAIRA/YUAN SWAP DEAL Regenerating Lagos Oyegun, APC leaders move to appease nPDP Those I displaced in 2011 election're after me 'Okorocha The Sun World Cup seminar: Sports minister, NFF chiefs, coaches expected Forensic audit: Court restrains 2 CBN officials Buhari may not sign 2018 budget 'Minister Dickson engages northern govs, leaders on restructuring, fiscal federalism Senate invasion: Ndume, Omo-Agege risk fresh suspension Restructuring: Ekweremadu, govs, Igbo leaders for Awka summit 2 soldiers feared killed, others abducted in Benue FG, Wike fight dirty over assassination allegation Welcome to City of Peace Like USA, like Nigeria: Waiting for Godot Government should beware of religion Trump demands probe of alleged spying on his campaign A realistic new minimum wage Buhari'll receive passed 2018 budget this week ' Reps Naira devaluation unlikely before elections 'Analysts CIIN, H'Kong insurers in partnership to grow business Bearish sentiments push stock market lower Rising US interest rates threaten capital flows into Nigeria NIESV sets up resource centre for members Leadway Assurance pays N27bn claims AXA Mansard advises youths on financial planning Anti-money laundering: ABCON, NFIU train BDC operators FirstBank rewards payment card promo winners NNPC reduces loss by 77.1% as refineries perform poorly Infrastructure: Ogun explains emphasis on Abeokuta ICRC to expand facility management in PPP projects Unilever Nigeria declares N2.87bn dividend FG okays six new fertilizer blending plants ARCON inducts 217 architects, 16 firms NSIA to manage $650m presidential infrastructure fund Stakeholders want facility management in school curriculum NCAA, LASG to regulate high-rise structures on flight paths Linkage Assurance's profit rises by 431% Traffic jam: Town planner canvasses bicycle use PropertyPro.ng unveils report on real estate trends 10 things to consider before taking mortgage loan Africa Re to develop young insurance professionals' capacities Propertymart joins fight against housing deficit FBNInsurance gets AfricaRe/AIO recognition NCF calls for more efforts on bird conservation Cordros Asset Management unveils target-date funds Firm unveils luxury development at Lekki FTZ Post-congress crises: Katsina APC faction threatens defection Pay attention to your health LASG kicks against changes in CBDs designs Provide land for housing Fashola tells Lagos Omisore dumps PDP, to contest gov ticket in SDP Taraba, MBelt groups reject army panel report on Danjumas allegation Passengers sue Med-View Airline for cancelled flight Alleged fraud: Atiku, Gana, others visit Jang in Jos prison Only PDP looters will benefit from change-the-change campaign Presidency FG plans to assassinate me, says Wike PDP accuses Buhari of condoning fuel subsidy fraud CJN panel blames prosecutors, others for corruption trial delays Killings: M/Belt now has 20,000 widows, orphans, says TEKAN I want to be Africas biggest philanthropist, says Dangote My prison experience enriched me, says Obasanjo Ogun homeowners charter has increased property value Gunmen abduct three women in Kaduna village Indo-Africa ICT Expo holds in Lagos Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: