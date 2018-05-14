CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Monday 14 May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 14, 2018 APC LG congress: Scheming, tension, manipulation characterised conduct in Gombe Fayemi reaches out to Oni, Aluko, Bamisile, 12 other co-contestants South Africa direct rule for North West province Tinubu on Oyo APC Crisis: Bury the hatchet, cooperate with Ajimobi Ekiti 2018: Fayemi sets up 'Candidate Advisory Council IGP's refusal to honour Senate summons Questions that turn the tide in leaders' favour CIBN calls for passage of Electronic Transactions Bill, others Moody's predicts brighter days ahead for Nigerian banks On disregard for parliament 2019: Buhari and the media Foreign interest in fixed income market buoy FPI in Q1 Can you sell a comb to a monk Good isn't sufficient these days 6 leadership lessons shared by the military and entrepreneurial communities Sudan arrests killer of Nigerian immigration attache Theresa May and Donald Trump discuss Iran nuclear deal on phone Protesters demand Russia stop blocking Telegram messenger app Israel prepares for opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem 13 dead as family of suicide bombers attacks Indonesian churches 5,000 SMEs benefit from DBN facilities in one year 'MD AXA Mansard's shareholders approve N630m final dividend Wema Bank shareholders kick against AMCON charges First Registrars mobile App to enhance investors' experience Equities pricing: Investment analysts differ on outlook this week We are willing to fund start-ups ' DBN boss CBN sustains liquidity mop up as N330bn inflow hits interbank DBN to deploy $1.3b as loans to MSMEs 18 banks resist push towards lower interest rates FBN Insurance leads winners at annual African insurance awards Why investors are frosty-footed on bellwether stocks Dangote Sugar Refineries Plc: Margin expansion amidst slowed sales Between Ambode and his PDP traducers Senate, IGP and the rest of us Obi, Gates and adding value to the Society Quickhelp launches Directory service in Nigeria U20 AFCON: Flying Eagles promise to thump Guinea-Bissau in Calabar Fasuba, Madojemu, others gather to save Nigerian athletics Musa fires CSKA to top four finish Kwes partners Nigeria Info for 2018 W/Cup What next for the Premier League's top six Breaking: Neymar named France's player of the year Beating Super Eagles a must, says Croatia's keeper Juventus win seventh straight Serie A title Levante shatter Barcelona's unbeaten La Liga run Liverpool vs Brighton : How Salah steered Liverpool into Champions League Newcastle vs Chelsea : How Perez killed it Leading English Premier League scorers 2018 World Cup: Guerrero in Peru squad after doping ban expires Klopp believes he can enjoy 'perfect' preparation for Champions League final Jenifa thrills fun seekers, confesses love for children Royal Wedding: 'Beverly Hills' pumped for its princess Bride disappears after groom failed to provide traditional marriage items No parallel LG congress in Oyo, says APC Rivers CP lauds IGP for tackling cult killings Lagos assures distribution of 3,000MW in first quarter of 2019 2019: Youths sensitise electorate to vote out bad leaders Emerhor attributes peaceful Delta APC LG congress to unity list Oba Ewuare II Foundation trains 50 youths NCAA suspends First Nation Airways indefinitely for illegal operations Attract devt to Rivers, Wike charges prominent citizens Taiga urges Senate to discontinue appeal against Omo-Agege Parallel congresses were fruitless ' Omo-Agege Herdsmen killings: Catholic bishops plan nationwide protest May 22 Nigeria/India's bilateral trade hits $10bn 48hrs to nPDP ultimatum, Odigie-Oyegun fixes meeting with Buhari APC Primary: No victor, no vanquished ' Ekiti APC Oni, Bamidele, others congratulate Fayemi No parrallel APC congress in Enugu ' C'ttee Resign now, South West chapter of Accord Party tells national chairman Fayemi reaches out to Oni, Aluko, Bamisile, 12 other co-contestants Late budget simply says, as a country, we are not serious ' Segun Osinowo, NECA DG Don't transfer your frustration on NWC How states shared N593.1bn in 3 months 'FG Security operatives abduct 21 Jewish worshippers at Nnamdi Kanu's home IPOB roars against Ohanaeze Sore thumb Sorry state of government-owned media outfits Painful smile of Nigerian asylum seekers Pathways to Nigeria's growth, development Bayo Oguntunase: A memorial (1) Growing credits for Nigeria's anti corruption war Buhari's last hurdle Lessons from Dankwambo's lecture at UI Recruitment of 6,000 policemen APC crisis: Okorocha blows hot, warns Oyegun, NWC members PDP faults Aregbesola on Osun debt profile Kaduna LG election: PDP kicks as APC cruises to victory Buhari's govt has destroyed National Assembly, judiciary'Fayose APC clears Oyo LG poll APC driving Nigeria to anarchy -PDP Imo: Ararume bombs Okorocha Musa fires CSKA to Champions League The Sun World Cup seminar excites Adepoju Super Salah proud of EPL Golden Boot NCAN partners NSCDC to tackle foreigners' encroachment at farm gates Local products that'll launch entreprenuers into export market Crises threaten indigenous firms' oil production target NPA revives NIPOSA Game after 17 years of suspension PTML, freight forwarders at war over portaccess fee Ebola: Cabin crew, passengers join hands to stem spread in commercial aircraft Fifth generation Hyundai Accent drives into Africa, M/East Govt's neglect stifles investments in road transport ' CILTN Marginalisation: Chief Imam of Yoruba tackles Ilorin emir, govt Stop torturing suspects, NHRC warns security agencies 3,000MW electricity is achievable LASG Adebule hails APC LG primary Use PVCs to pick who governs you Bode Georges son for burial Thursday ALGED maiden summit 2018 UTME: JAMB pays N1bn to CBT centres, says official Enforcing tax laws compliance APC sweeps Oyo LG poll, wins all chairmanship, councillorship seats APC crisis will be resolved soon, Osinbajo says Oyo LG poll, a travesty of justice, Adebayo Shittu laments Niger bye-election: APC clears councillorship seats in three wards We're committed to sensible projects ' World Bank Currency swap deal with China'll support naira ' Ecobank Experts blame building fire incidents on low safety standards Power: N1tn debt threatens NBET existence Bonga produced 763 million barrels of oil in 12 years Gas supply to power sector rises by 89% Entrepreneurship is not for everyone Opening your first current account DBN shortlists nine banks for MSMEs loan disbursement Fidelity Bank gives N110m to savings promo winners Heritage Bank, others examine global trade operation systems FirstBank introduces contactless naira MasterCard Nigerian, African insurers to create capacity for critical risks Lagos deploys facility managers in state-owned estates Law Union assures shareholders of dividend payment NITEL/MTel Ikorodu estate residents decry land grabbers' activities Nigeria's future lies in non-oil sector, says Osinbajo Builder canvasses skills upgrade for bricklayers Kudos, knocks as female producers protest at Cannes Festival Fayemi has what it takes to win Ekiti election, Buhari says Only justice will unite Nigeria, says Ekweremadu N1.5tn spent on capital projects in 2017 Adeosun UNILAG chancellor wants academics involved in nations growth 2019: Why were backing Atiku SERAP drags Buhari to UN for disobeying court judgments Sudan arrests suspected killer of Nigerian diplomat NAF deploys 150 special forces in Taraba Fayose taunts Fayemi, says hell be defeated again Sarakis appeal wont stop my resumption, says Omo-Agege Parents call for prayers to mark Leahs 16th birthday Well meet aggrieved APC chiefs, says PDP chairman NCAA suspends FirstNation Airways indefinitely over licence infraction PFN faults IGs refusal to honour Senate invitation Extradition: Kashamus lawyer attacks AGF Well invade Anambra to stop Ohanaezes summit IPOB Parallel LG congresses: APC appeal panels submit reports this 