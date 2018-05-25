CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Friday 25 May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 25, 2018 What's wrong' From Kiss Daniel to 'Kizz Daniel Ripples and ripples of responses Pencil Art by Styn Meet Mind of Amaka ' The Blogger I don't know what came over me, says man that defiled his 4 daughters Jonah Jang released on N300m bail after a week in detention Buhari nominates ex-IGP, Musliu Smith, as PSC chairman Ebonyi community protests alleged police intimidation, mass arrest Delta community leader slams Fashola/NERC over epileptic power supply Edo LG polls, APC congresses victory for democracy 'Obaseki Amassoma crisis: Bayelsa deputy gov condoles with bereaved families John-Jonah decries absence of oil firms in Bayelsa FG pays N2.7trn owed contractors ' Minister DTHA urges Okowa to intervene in Odimodi oil spillage Starving women raped by soldiers, Civilian JTF in IDP camps 'Amnesty International Edo displaces 35 states on transparency, legislative engagement ' EiE Research Security expert carpets Buhari on incessant killings 6 die in Taraba herders/farmers clash All-new Escape unveiled at Lagos Motor Fair Our divestment plan for PAN Nigeria still on track ' AMCON Auto sector key to nation's economic development ' BKG boss Ekiti guber: Udom urges Ekiti people to vote Fayose's deputy, Eleka APC Confirms June 23 for its National Convention Ekiti 2018: APC boasts of defeating PDP, a wishful thinking, we'll overwhelm them- Olusola Campaign DG NIMASA issues 3,752 seafarers' certificates in 2017 Fidelity Bank guns for tier-1 ranking AXA Mansard sponsors Children's Finance Education Fair GEEP MarketMoni interest-free loans reaches 350,000 beneficiaries nationwide Nigeria's economy on right track 'Presidency World Bank urges other states to replicate Edo blueprint Still on the $496m saga (2) FRSC cautions against hazards of rainy season Wike emerges Leadership Newspaper Governor of the Year Children's Day: Intensify efforts to release Leah, remaining Chibok girls, Senate tells FG N400m fraud trial: Absence of defence lawyer stalls Metuh's trial in absentia Heart failure patients have higher risk of dying ' Prof. AlHabeeb SALESRUBY Gathers Sales Leaders and Business Owners to Learn Modern Sales Strategies 61st birthday: 'Aregbesola remains best in Osun's history CJN, Fayose, Udom advocate independent, strong Judiciary Why Gov Emmanuel'll be re-elected ' Commissioner Be innovative to be viable, VP tells states Declaring me wanted's attempt to embarrass my personality 'Innoson chairman Imo APC crisis: Okorocha's faction takes over party secretariat Delta congress: Ogodo, authentic APC state chairman 'Ezebri How APC divided in the states 2019 elections: Capital market executives caution retail investors Mikel happy to join Eagles camp Countdown (20) FIFA WC: Moses to miss Congo DR friendly Ndidi resumes full training How non-architects are taking our jobs 'Arch. Umah Ways to start house trading business NASS transmits 2018 Budget to Buhari today 480 MDAs, 650,000 workers on IPPIS, says AGF Why Bauchi deputy gov, Gidado, resigned Gombe Assembly suspends 4 over mace theft Oko-Baba plank market: Traders reject eviction, seek Osinbajo, Ambode's intervention Oyo commissioner laments inadequate manpower in geophysics Ekiti Assembly sacks deputy speaker, chief whip Strike: JOHESU members now act as thugs in hospitals, says NMA Reps fail to save Peace Corps bill Buhari appoints heads of 4 agencies Wike: We won't leave anything to chance 'PDP Climate Risk Financing: FG signs MoU with ARC With 'Pursue your aspirations', FCMB inspires customers in new thematic campaign SON reaffirms quality, standard of SeaHorse lubricants UK court ruling favours oilcommunity against Shell 2018 budget threatened over N2.7tr arbitration fine against Nigeria 350, 000 benefit from FG's MarketMoni interest-free loans Seek international help on killiings, Soyinka tells FG NUC blows the whistle on 58 univarsities Resource control splits senators Our report based on eyewitness accounts 'Amnesty International Soldiers, civilian JTF fathers of our children 'Rape victim Court declares Innoson wanted Herdsmen kill 6 in Taraba Hendoku Iyaku: Changing poison into medicine Buhari and the arrogance of ignorance The sectionalisation of the police For an enduring democracy Rauf Aregbesola at 61 I want to create impact with my music ' L Kelly Why Boss Of All Bosses stands out from other comical movies I'm excited about AFRIMA -Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo -As AU unveils awards calendar in Accra Akeredoluthrows weight behind Laffmattazz Live in Akure My passion for fashion gave birth to Still Broke 'Michael Uyi 2019: We want Orji Kalu in Senate -Okoh Parallel congresses, danger signal for APC -Baraje Ebonyi: Umahi has performed well to deserve second term -Orji APC petitions IGP, DG DSS over destruction of Fayemi's billboard Imo APC tussle: Okorocha, Oshiomhole meet Buhari in Aso Rock INEC begins PVC distribution in Delta Stop blaming past leaders, PDP tells president Commonwealth Games: Sports ministry shells medalists with N65m Eagles World Cup slogan: The Wings of African Pride Wike worthy of AIPS honour 'Okumagba Why infrastructure is key to affordable housing devt Ugwuanyi backs CBN's cooperative solar city estate ESVARBON tribunal: CJN inaugurates disciplinary committee Court voids Jibrins suspension, orders Reps to pay him accrued salaries SDP confirms Omisores membership, Osun SSG declares gov bid Alleged N700m fraud: Court remands Ize-Iyamu, others in prison Enugu court remands 32 Biafra agitators in prison Jega to deliver Democracy Day lecture Only the blind wont see Buharis achievements Presidency Bauchi gov accepts deputys resignation Two slain after attending Catholic priests burial in Benue Ekiti Assembly deputy Speaker, chief whip impeached, replaced Alleged N500m fraud: Shagari, others get N25m bail Ambode, UNILAG VC advise civil servants on performance Lagos seeks sanity in e-commerce Buhari names ex-IG Smith as PSC chair Traders resist eviction from RCCGs property Facebook, Twitter tighten rules for political ads N700m alleged fraud: PDP chairman, four others remanded in custody Arrest Port Harcourt court invaders Osinbajo advises states against raising IGR at all costs We're not involved in N5.8bn North-East food supply ' Agric ministry Rain, others slow down Lagos-Ibadan rail construction Lagos woos investors to Lekki FTZ Nigeria, ARC seal pact on climate change Manufacturers hope on Nigeria-China currency swap to reduce costs 35 stocks fall, investors lose N154bn in one day NDIC warns of looming bank failure Chivita's 'no-added sugar' initiative gets commendation Safe ways to pay for your goods online Domestic financing critical to economic growth, says Kuru Flour Mills, DowDuPont to develop hybrid maize seed CMC Connect Burson-Marsteller wins Gold SABRE awards Improving product competitiveness through automation, engineering More Nigerians'll get jobs under ACfTA' Trade negotiator Buharis bill on water resources splits northern, southern senators Ministry set to clamp down on illegal NBBF AYC: Fed invites 40 wrestlers Tornadoes praise gov for boosting players Buhari gets 2018 Budget today, says Saraki Ekiti poll: APC inaugurates 78-man campaign council Nigerian, Dutch firms sign shipbuilding deal APC petitions IGP, DSS, accuses Fayose of destroying Fayemis billboard N3m fraud: Alakija testifies against employee in court Jubilation in Jos as Jang gets N100m bail N950m fraud: Chaos as EFCC arraigns ex-gov Shekarau, others Dickson takes power devolution campaign to Buhari Members flee with mace during Gombe Assembly plenary Our presidential candidate must be a nationalist, says PDP Alleged forgery: Court declares Innoson Motors chairman wanted Buhari, Oshiomhole, Okorocha meet ahead of APC convention Childrens Day: Senate demands Leah Sharibu, Chibok girls, others rescue Categories: 