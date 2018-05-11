CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Friday 11 May 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: May 11, 2018 Ekiti: APC chieftains want direct primary NIMC plans to bring 70m citizens into the payments system by 2019 Union Bank posts N5.4bn profit before tax in Q1'18 2018 FIFA WC: England friendly will give Eagles psychological boost ' Onazi The Emirates' widening appetite for colonialism Women-inspired Art by Rewa Meet Modupe ' The Designer of Customised Pillows Buhari, APC taking Nigerians for fools, says Obasanjo as CNM melds with ADC SEPS bemoans dearth of selfless leaders in S'East Hoodlums attack Lagos officials, pressmen during two-storey building demolition Osinbajo wades into Imo APC crisis FG seeks land to complete 1000 housing units in Kwara FAAC: South-South states received N206bn allocation in 3 months 'NEITI ERGP: FG commits N300B to road projects'Fashola Ijaw youths threaten to cripple oil operations over Malabu investigation Ambode seeks World Bank's assistance in transport, energy, water sectors IBEDC decries spate of attacks on staff, secures judgement on assault case, vandals 6,462 benefit from N5.22bn Lagos ETF in one year Deaths in detention: NPF, NPS tasked on reports Aftermath of congresses: Imo CP Ezike out, Galadachi in FG implores state govts to respect terms of reference on federal roads FG to reactivate weighbridges, toll gates NCDMB, OPTS sign agreement to shorten oil industry contracting cycle Abia teachers suspend one-month strike Ogun Assembly Speaker shuns pro-restructuring group COUNCIL POLL: Court strikes out suit against OYSIEC 2019: WAYS seeks women, youths' support for Atiku APC vice chairman commends Boroffice over effective representation SDP Primary: Ex-Ekiti Deputy Gov boycotts, wants poll annulled PDP'll win Ekiti ' National Vice-Chairman Breaking: Senate appeals nullification of Omo-Agege's suspension Shell supports indigenous contractors with N472bn loans Ambitious political appointees should quit Okorocha's retirees kick back Tyranny of the gavel by Patrick Obahiagbon Ebola: FAAN assures passengers of safety in airports Ex-militants to Buhari: Distribute oil blocks to states 3 die in another cult clash in Ogun Joint Police/Military operation kills 10 armed herdsmen In Taraba Landlord's children allegedly beat up couple over unpaid rent MASSOB, BIM disagree over Biafra Day Oshiomhole declares for APC chairmanship Police parade son of ex-Kwara PPRO, 5 others over alleged cultism Suspected Indian hemp dealer escapes arrest in Kebbi Anambra APC stakeholders tackle Ngige over ward congresses Woman sues AGF, 5 others over killing of husband by police in 2015 How politicians muzzled traditional rulers ' Awujale CODEINE: Extend ban to tramadol, others, Masari urges FG Okorocha doomed, cries everyday'Ohakim Obasanjo, others step up plot to stop Buhari Why I want to be APC chairman 'Oshiomhole APC crisis: Imo stakeholders meeting deadlocked APC crisis: Imo stakeholders meeting deadlocked Russia 2018: Pinnick allays injury fears in Eagles The Sun World Cup seminar, a welcome development 'Odegbami Power of Sports' Award: Wike returns to rousing welcome FC Barcelona announce SA friendly to mark Mandela centenary Leicester City 3 Arsenal 1: Premier League away woes continue for Arsene Wenger How you can start small scale rental estate in Nigeria N11.8bn compensation: Landlords of Badagry Expressway spoil for war LAF theme of architectural regeneration complements Lagos efforts on mega city 'Ambode Biafra Day:MASSOB demands detained member's freedom Senate tasks IGP on killings Women take to Abuja streets, demand good governance, equal rights JTF kills 10 bandits in Taraba Court nullifies Omo-Agege's suspension Imo Assembly majority leader removed The limit of separation of powers Self-survival machination of 'old PDP' renegades Religion and other opiates How long will Nigeria remain this way Naysayers and Bayelsa public service reforms Obi, Gates and human development FG's audit of schools/teachers Nigerian Army troops kill 8 bandits in Zamfara special ops My secret wish 'Ramsey Nouah, actor I'm 'demon' of God -Flexer GH -Drops I Go Rule Tontoh Dike advises couples on sex Ibadan agog as 16 finalists battle for Goldberg's Ariya Repete's N5m 44 killed as dam bursts in Kenya Nigerian woman drags US customs to court over money seizure Syria: World powers call for restraint after Israeli's deadly raids on Iran's targets Nigerian woman drags US customs to court over money seizure Union Bank grows profit to N5.4bn in Q1 Don't collect dirty notes from banks, CBN urges customers Wema Bank raises earnings by 20% Ebola outbreak: FAAN steps up surveillance across international airports Stop herdsmen's killings, Awujale tells FG Why I fell out with Amaechi 'Abe Nigeria to generate more revenues from taxes 'Adeosun Self-pity: A defeatist attitude you must attack 2019: I joined APC to ensure South East doesn't lose out again 'Uzodimma Court nullifies Omo-Ageges suspension by Senate 10 bandits meet their Waterloo in Taraba LASG funds residents business ideas with N5.2bn Court rules on Melayes bail request May 16 Navy hailed for clearing Apapa gridlock US gives Nigeria N32bn to conduct HIV/AIDS census Oyo holds LG poll Saturday, restricts movement I made more money from drug than tailoring Suspect Man arraigned for disrupting Ekiti APC primary Politicians have muzzled traditional rulers, says Awujale Emergency phase of Lassa fever over, says FG Thugs attack LASBCA officials over demolition 60 youths bag MW fellowship, to spend six weeks in America WASSCEs digital cheating demands severe action N260bn invested in roads under Buhari 'FG Five keys to understanding mobile banking Are you giving your children too much money Tellco's solar power solution'll boost job creation Nigeria may begin mass exportation of fertilizers Use digital platforms to distribute consumer goods Scrapping multiple rates may weaken naira ' Moody's FG to acquire 10,000 tractors, says Ogbeh VC urges govt to invest more in agriculture Skills shortages may no longer be a challenge for banks Ebola: Health workers strike threatens air passengers' screening FG, Bayer collaborate to address maize production challenges Zenith Bank appoints new CFO ICAN set to hold 53rd AGM FAAC disbursed N1.94tn to FG, states, LGAs in Q1 Binatone unveils 60th anniversary promo Lipton introduces campaign to empower widows Troops kill eight bandits in Zamfara Seven found dead at Australia rural property APC taking Nigerians for fools, says Obasanjo PDP asks EFCC to probe Aregbesolas govt Adeyeye dumps PDP, faults gov primary Ladoja sold Oyos N6.6bn shares, didnt remit N1.9bn EFCC 35 states to experience flooding this year NIHSA Alleged corruption: NJC raises panels to probe 25 judges Nigerians are being killed in SCameroon, PFN alleges Again, Senate knocks IG, says hes afraid of his own shadow Sierra Leone new president announces free education Ekiti: APC shifts primary to Saturday as Ojudu withdraws Oshiomhole expresses interest in APC chair, says I cant be used Nigerian diplomat killed in Sudan Ex-NNPC boss, Yakubu, didnt declare N3bn found in his house EFCC FCT residents shun pedestrian bridges, risk death Abductors of Abuja police detectives demand N30m N650m fraud: PDP chieftain, Otiti, loses bid for US medical trip
