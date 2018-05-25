CARELESS LAGOS MOTHER LEFT HER 2 YEARS SON INSIDE THIS JEEP WITHOUT PROPERLY PARKING THE VEHICLE

Published:

Share This

A mother, Mrs Olaore Yetunde, a resident of Adetoro Adelaja street, Magodo, Lagos, on May 24, 2018, put her 2-year-old son in harms way by leaving him alone in the car while she dashed into her apartment situate in the aforementioned address to pick up an item.According to the findings of the police team that visited the scene, Mrs Olaore drove her Hyundai 4-wheel-drive SUV with registration number AAA 507 DE into her compound at Adetoro Adelaja street, Magodo. She left her son in the car and hurriedly went inside her apartment to pick up an item without properly bringing the car to a halt with the handbrake.The result was that before she could come back to the car, it had drifted out through one side of the gate that was left open after she drove inside. The car further drifted across the road and slide off the main road into a 20 feet gully with the bottom of the car facing up after it somersaulted severally.The infant who sustained injuries in the head and the arm was rescued by the Command Rapid Response Squad patrol team stationed near the scene of incident.The child was instantly rushed to an undisclosed hospital for a first aid from where he was referred to another hospital in Ikeja for a comprehensive treatment.The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal advised parents to draw lessons from the unfortunate incident and never leave their little children all by themselves in their cars. The CP reiterated that negligent parents would be prosecuted in accordance with relevant laws.