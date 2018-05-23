CAN Wants FG To Relocate Nigerian Embassy To Jerusalem

Published:

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has called on the Federal Government and other countries to relocate their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.





Ayokunle made the call in a statement signed on Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Adebayo Oladeji.





The CAN president said the relocation of the capital of Israel was “Special Anniversary Present from the God of the Patriarchs.”





He said the declaration made by United States President Donald Trump on Dec. 6, 2017 was a fulfillment of the Biblical prophecy.





Ayokunle said: “It is our prayers that other countries, including Nigeria, will relocate their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.





“We appreciate the leadership role of the United States in the landmark historic event.





“We are happy that countries such as the United States of America, Guatemala, Honduras, Romania and Paraguay have relocated their embassies from Tel Aviv.”

