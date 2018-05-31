CAN Condemns Nigeria Police Force Over Arabic Language Test For Officers Recruitmemt

Published:

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the just-concluded Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force where Arabic language was made compulsory for Muslims and Christians.



It, therefore, demanded an evidence of cancellation of the examination and fixing of date for a retake within 72 hours of this notice otherwi se the Christian community in Nigeria will have no choice than to embark on other measures to seek redress.



In a statement yesterday in Abuja, President of CAN, Rev. (Dr.) Samson Ayokunle, said the most appropriate action is to cancel the examination and conduct a fresh one devoid of controversies.

Ayokunle said it would be wrong for the President of Nigeria who swore to defend both the Christians and Muslims alike to turn around and allow his appointees divide the nation through their actions.



He said: “If the President can allow this affront now and he is still seeking the vote of Christians for a second term, we do not trust he will keep us alive if he ascends that throne for another four years.



“To many Christian youths who sat for that examination, the display of the Arabic language questions came as a rude shock. Many could not recover from the setback until JAMB logged them out of the CBT platform, obviously achieving the aim of the Islamic extremists who are hell bent on fostering their religion and culture on the Nigeria Police Force.



“While it is true that in some examination centres some officiating officers advised the candidates to ignore the Arabic language questions, this ran contrary to the examination instructions wherein a candidate was required to answer 180 questions viz – Use of English 60, Arabic language 40, Fine Arts 40 and Agriculture 40 hence summing up the 180 questions each candidate is required to answer. This deliberate attempt to undermine Christians in Nigeria leaves so many questions as to the unity of the nation.”



He further alleged that making Arabic language compulsory for all was part of efforts to ensure that only Muslims find their way into strategic planning positions.



Ayokunle, who warned that Christians in Nigeria can no longer be taken for a ride, also demanded evidence of the withdrawal of Arabic language as a compulsory elective for management science studies in tertiary institutions from National Universities Commission (NUC).

Share This