CAN Alleges Christians Forced To Sit For Arabic Language In Police Recruitment Test

Published:

The Christian Association of Nigeria has called for the cancellation of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board recruitment test into the Nigeria Police Force because Arabic language was made compulsory for Muslims and Christians. The body demanded for another test within 72 hours otherwise it would embark on other measures to seek redress.





President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said it would be wrong for President Muhammadu Buhari, who swore to defend both the Christians and Muslims alike, to turn around and allow his appointees divide Nigeria through their actions. “If the President can allow this affront now and he is still seeking the vote of Christians for a second term, we do not trust he will keep us alive if he ascends that throne for another four years,” he said in a statement.





“To many Christian youths who sat for that examination, the display of the Arabic language questions came as a rude shock. Many could not recover from the setback until JAMB logged them out of the CBT platform, obviously achieving the aim of the Islamic extremists who are hellbent on fostering their religion and culture on the Nigeria Police Force.





“While it is true that in some examination centres some officiating officers advised the candidates to ignore the Arabic language questions, this ran contrary to the examination instructions wherein a candidate was required to answer 180 questions viz – Use of English 60, Arabic language 40, Fine Arts 40 and Agriculture 40 hence summing up the 180 questions each candidate is required to answer. This deliberate attempt to undermine Christians in Nigeria leaves so many questions as to the unity of the nation.”





Ayokunle also alleged that making Arabic compulsory for all applicants was aimed at ensuring that only Muslims get employment into strategic positions.

