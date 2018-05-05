Calls For Restructuring Makes No Sense – Yoruba Group

Published:

A socio-political group Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum has rejected calls for the restructuring of Nigeria, saying it is insensitive and self-serving. Secretary General of the group, Akin Malaolu, described restructuring as unconstitutional.





He, therefore, warned that any attempt to force it on Nigerians would be illegitimate. Restructuring, according to the group, is an extreme measure that can further divide Nigerians along religious and tribal lines.





The group said that the people of the South West Zone were not in support of restructuring, contrary to the suggestion in some quarters. It also said the Yoruba were not behind the zone’s umbrella socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, that had been calling for restructuring.





“We see those clamouring for Nigeria to take that wrong route as usurpers who lost out suddenly and helplessly in the 2015 general elections,” Malaolu said. “Their wounds have remained unhealed due to dwindling ill-gotten wealth.”

