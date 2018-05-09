Businessman Warns Chioma About Romance With Davido, Advices Her On What To Do

Published:





Acclaimed brother of Chioma, Davido’s famous girlfriend, has advised her to take him to Imo state before she ends up as another babymama.





The man, simply identified as Mbosi 111, expressed his worries for her, should she join the gang of the OBO’s other two babymamas.





Mbosi took to his Instagram page and wrote, “Chioma my daughter this is your brother Please take Davido to Imo State let him come pay your bride price officially.





"All this picture up and down will not help us because if belle enter now, him go park you one side and the next one go be Ngozi. Please the word of elders is wisdom ok.”





CKN News reported that after releasing another hit titled Assurance for Chioma on her birthday, the singer gifted her a Porsche car on same day.





Few days later, Davido announced that Chioma got an endorsement deal worth millions of naira, which he turned down for not being up to her worth.

