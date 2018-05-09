Buhari's Perpetual Ill Health Affecting His Performance.... PDP

Published:

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has noted that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot effectively discharge his official duties as a result of his ill health.Buttressing this point of view, the PDP said the President’s latest medical trip to the United Kingdom was a confirmation that “President Buhari is unwell, ailing and unfit to attend to state matters.Addressing the media in Abuja on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said it’s very unfortunate that the President and his handlers had chosen to shroud the issue of his persistent illness in secrecy whereas the government prides itself on claims of transparency and integrity.“Nigerians will recall that shortly before the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in April, Mr. President, without transmitting a letter to the National Assembly, as required by the constitution, undertook a private visit to the UK, where his doctors are known to reside, five clear days ahead of CHOGM. Nigerians were left in the dark for the period despite demands for full disclosure by the PDP.“Only last week, two days after his departure from the United States where he had gone for a state visit, Mr. President went ‘missing’ again. When concerns began to mount on his whereabouts, the Presidency claimed he had a ‘technical stopover’ in the UK, citing flight issues, only for revelations to emerge from the same Presidency, on Monday, that Mr. President was actually in the UK to see his doctors.“In these circumstances, Nigerians were taken for granted, deceived and treated like lesser men and women without reasoning capacity, while our nation, at those periods, was left with no leadership as Mr. President refused to transmit power as required by the 1999 Constitution, as amended”.While stating that it has no objection to the President taking care of his ailing health, the party said Nigerians have come to detest the deception, lies and beguiling that have trailed the handling of Buhari’s health issues.The PDP said it’s more concerned that Nigerians are being kept in the dark about the nature of the President’s ailment and the identity of the doctors and the hospital attending to him.The main opposition deplored a situation where a siting President would continue to embark on medical tourism abroad when his administration has completely refused to address the poor state of the health sector in the country, even as medical personnel are currently on strike across the nation.“In conclusion, we urge the Presidency to note that shrouding the issue of President Buhari’s illness in secrecy, just for political gains, is neither in the interest of the President nor that of our nation at large.“Sordidly, the handlers of Mr. President appear to be more concerned about the next election instead of the consequences of a failing health and the blatant breaches of our constitution. The PDP therefore counsels President Buhari to be well guided and take charge of his health challenges”, the PDP added.