Buhari's Government Quiet About My Missing Daughter - Leah Sharibu's Father

Published:

The Federal Government has been accused by the father of Leah Sharibu of keeping quiet over her continuous captivity in the hands of Boko Haram militants. Sharibu Nathan said the family is sad and confused that nothing has been done or said by the local, state and federal government to secure the release of their daughter.





He said Leah’s mother cried because Monday (May 14) is the girl’s 15th birthday but she is not home with her family members to mark the occasion. He stated these during a live programme on radio Monday. Leah, alongside over 100 other students were abducted by Boko Haram militants from the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19.





He said: “It is very sad and the family is very weak. The mother was even crying this morning because today is her birthday. She is 15 years old today and we are very sad about her absence.”





On the kind of support the family has received from the government, community and colleagues, Nathan said: “To be honest, I have not received any support from the government but from the community and church members. I thank God because they have been encouraging me, lifting me through their prayers, visitation and words of advice.”





“I have not heard anything from federal, state and local government since my daughter was abducted. I am even confused now. “I need your assistance to put pressure on the federal government to do something about the release of my daughter.”

Share This