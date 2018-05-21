Buhari's Government Planning To Assassinate Me - Wike Raises Alarm

Published:

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has alleged that the Federal Government is plotting to assassinate him in a crowd and claim accidental discharge.





According to the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike made the revelation during the third year anniversary thanksgiving service of the Wike administration at Living Faith Church in D-Line, Port Harcourt on Sunday.





He said: “Intelligence report available to us as at this morning indicate that they are plotting to assassinate me in a crowd and claim it was accidental discharge.” The governor said he would not be intimidated as he remains committed to the defence of democracy and Rivers, adding that God will continue to defend him.





He said: “The level of conspiracy against Rivers State is unfortunate. Instead of focusing on governance, they focus on how to assassinate me or frame me up”.





Governor Wike said that the State Government had come to thank God for his protection in the face of continuous plot by agents of the Federal Government.





“We are born to win, we are born to reign, we are destined for greatness. While other states are commissioning wheel barrows, we are commissioning infrastructure,” he said.

