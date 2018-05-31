Buhari Signs ‘Not Too Young To Run’ Bill Into Law

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed into law the bill seeking to reduce age qualification to hold elective office in the country.





Bashir Ahmad, aide to the president on new media, disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday.





Ahmad tweeted: “History is made, President @MBuhari has signed into law the #NotTooYoungToRun bill. Congratulations to all young men and women at @YIAGA and all the supporters of the movement.”





The President, during his Democracy Day broadcast promised to sign the bill into law.

Share This