Buhari Paid $490m To Facilitate White House Invite – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari got an invite from US President Donald Trump because he paid $490m up front for the Tucano jets. You will recall that Trump on Monday met with President Buhari at the White House.





In a post on his Facebook page, however, chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated that the agriculture deal the federal government had with the US would put Nigerian farmers out of business.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “The bottom line is as follows: The only reason Buhari got into the White House was because of the $490 million he paid up front for the Tucano jets.“He also agreed to open up Nigeria to American agricultural products which has grave and serious implications for Nigerian farners and which will undoubtedly put them out of business whilst making millions of dollars for their American counterparts.





"President Donald Trump got all he wanted. And he did a great job for America. Why won’t he smile and pat Buhari on the back?“All Buhari and Nigeria got in return was a warning to stop killing Christians,” he said.

