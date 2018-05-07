Buhari Meets Saraki, Dogara In Aso Rock

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara behind closed doors.





According to reports, those at the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba kyari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, among others.





At the time of filing this report, items on the agenda of the meeting, which started shortly after Buhari returned to Abuja from his hometown, Daura, in Katsina on Monday, were not made public.

