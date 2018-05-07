Buhari Finally Agrees To Appear Before NASS

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to appear before the house ad-hoc committee on the state of Nigeria’s four refineries, chairman of the panel Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad said on Monday.





Speaking at the opening of a two-day public hearing of the committee, Muhammad said the president was needed to explain why the refineries are not working despite huge resources already invested in them.





“President Muhammadu Buhari is the Minister of Petroleum and we have written him to grant us audience which he has agreed,” he said.





“This is the first time in the history of Nigeria’s democracy that a President would be questioned over Turn Around Maintenance of the nation’s refineries.”





“It is unfortunate that we continue to import fuel despite having four refineries. Why is it that we cannot get our TAM right despite huge expenditure. There is need for you officials of the NNPC to be open to us,” member of the committee Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim Ayokunle said.

