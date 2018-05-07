Buhari Expresses Sadness Over Death Of Katsina Chief Imam

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed sadness over the death of the Chief Imam of the Katsina Metropolis Central Mosque, Imam Muhammad Lawal. Lawal died at the age of 95 on Sunday, May 6, after a protracted illness.





In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, Buhari sent his condolences to the government and people of Katsina State. Buhari, describing Lawal’s death as a great loss to the state said the late Chief Imam spent his days praying and teaching values and precepts of the Quran.





"The President believes Malam Liman, who passed on at the age of 95 years, lived a pious, worthy and highly recommendable life that will be remembered by posterity, urging all Muslims in the state to immortalise him by living the virtues of love, peace, and neighbourliness he lived and propagated.





"President Buhari prays that Allah would grant the soul of the departed good rest, and comfort his family,” the statement read.

