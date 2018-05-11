Buhari Departs London For Abuja After Medical Trip

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed the United Kingdom for Nigeria, according to the UK chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Buhari travelled to the British capital on Tuesday to meet with his doctors, according to his media aide Garba Shehu.





And on Friday, the UK chapter of the APC said in a tweet that the President left London after members of the party paid him a “farewell visit.”





“@APCUKingdom farewell visit to @NGRPresident @MBuhari before departure this afternoon,” the tweet read.

Share This