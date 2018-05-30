Buhari Democracy Day Speech Full Of False Claims

Published:

Former Minister of Education Obiageli Ezekwesili has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s Democracy Day speech as full of “factually incorrect claims.”





Buhari has said on Tuesday that his administration has improved security, stabilized the economy and erected infrastructures since it came on board, May 29th, 2015.





However, Ezekwesili who reacted to the speech via her Twitter handle, wondered if there was no one at Aso Rock to verify the claims made by Buhari.





“Was it that no one in .@AsoRock could do a #FactCheck before the Sign Off on @NGRPresident @MBuhari ‘s #DemocracyDay2018 Speech? Kai. It diminishes the office of the President to make factually incorrect claims. There are limits to Propaganda. Next time, get an intern to check,” she wrote.





