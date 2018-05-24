Buhari Benefited From Abacha’s Dictatorship – Afenifere Chieftain

Published:

A chieftain of the Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, said Buhari spoke well of Abacha because he was his appointee and benefited from the deceased’s dictatorial regime. Adebanjo said President Buhari had lost his credibility and should not be taken seriously.





He stated, “Buhari worked under Abacha and why are you surprised about his support for Abacha?





“Here is a President who has lost his credibility and some Nigerians are still taking him seriously. I have always spoken about the anti-democratic ideals of Buhari but his supporters at that time told me that Buhari had changed to a democrat.





“From the beginning, President Buhari has always insisted that Abacha did not steal. He said these things repeatedly during his campaigns, but his government has been recovering money looted by Abacha so I am not surprised with Buhari’s comments.”





However, the President of the National Council of Tiv Youths, Dr. John Akperashi, said the statement had exposed Buhari’s unstable posturing and further confirmed the notion that his purported fight against corruption was selective and self-serving.





He stated, “Abacha’s corruption is legendary. Till today, the nation is recovering his looted funds stashed away in various banks overseas in hard currencies.”





Source: Punch

