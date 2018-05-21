Buhari Behind Fuel Subsidy Fraud - PDP Alleges

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of presiding over a corrupt fuel subsidy regime. The party asked the President to submit himself for an independent inquest into his handling of the N1.4tn oil subsidy regime as well as the alleged complicity of his Presidency in other acts of financial impropriety.





This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja. The opposition party said, “Such inquest, which is already backed by state governors across the board, will not only expose humongous corruption but also show the world that our African Union Anti-Corruption champion had not been totally spotless.





"We invite Nigerians to note that the demand by governors to probe all subsidy deals since 2015 is a direct indictment on President Buhari as the Minister of Petroleum, particularly, following allegations that the stolen funds are being warehoused to fund his 2019 re-election bid and the opulent lifestyle in the Presidential Villa.





"The party notes that if President Buhari allowed the inquest, it will reveal how our President, who had queried the genuineness of the oil subsidy payments by the PDP administration and described the process as a fraud, had secretly engaged in underhand oil subsidy deals.”





The party demanded that the inquest should cover the alleged the N15bn stolen from the NHIS, the N18bn stolen from the PINE initiative, the alleged leaked memo of N9tn corrupt oil contracts at the NNPC, the reported diversion of the N1.1tn worth of crude last year and why indicted Presidential cronies and fronts had not been prosecuted.

