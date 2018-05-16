Buhari Approves N10bn For Rebuilding Benue Villages, Others





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N10bn for the renovation of villages in Benue and other states affected by killings in the country. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo revealed this on Tuesday during his visit to Benue State.





According Osinbajo, the president also vowed to end killings in all parts of the country.“President Buhari has approved a total of N10 billion for rebuilding of villages and communities including farmlands that were attacked in Benue and other affected States,”Osinbajo said.





"The President asked me to make this my priority, so be ready to be seeing me here more often. The government of Nigeria has a duty to protect you, and we will protect you.



