Breaking:Buhari Leaves For Medical Checkup In London

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow, Tuesday undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom.In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor.The Doctor requested the President to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.President Buhari will return on Saturday, May 12th.On his return, the President’s two-day State Visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Ward Congresses will now take place on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th May.GARBA SHEHUSenior Special Assistant to the President(Media and Publicity)May 7, 2018