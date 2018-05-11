Friday, 11 May 2018

Breaking :President Buhari Returns From Medical Trip To London

Published: May 11, 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari is back in  Nigeria after a four day medical trip to London on the request of his doctors.

He arrived Abuja International airport this evening.

This was the President's statement on his social media handle before heading out of the country .

"I will be traveling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May 12. The Presidency has issued a statement to this effect. I look forward to my 2-day State Visit to Jigawa State on Monday and Tuesday next week, upon my return."

