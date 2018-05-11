Breaking :President Buhari Returns From Medical Trip To London

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Nigeria after a four day medical trip to London on the request of his doctors.He arrived Abuja International airport this evening.This was the President's statement on his social media handle before heading out of the country ."I will be traveling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May 12. The Presidency has issued a statement to this effect. I look forward to my 2-day State Visit to Jigawa State on Monday and Tuesday next week, upon my return."