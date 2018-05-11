Breaking :President Buhari Returns From Medical Trip To London
Published: May 11, 2018
He arrived Abuja International airport this evening.
This was the President's statement on his social media handle before heading out of the country .
"I will be traveling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May 12. The Presidency has issued a statement to this effect. I look forward to my 2-day State Visit to Jigawa State on Monday and Tuesday next week, upon my return."
