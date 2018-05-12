BREAKING: Oyo Local Government Elections Turn Bloody As Stray Bullet Kill Lady

Published:





Ongoing Oyo State local councli election has turn violence as thugs reportedly stormed the Ekotedo area of the state with guns, where a lady said to be in her twenties was hit by a stray bullet.





Source who spoke exclusively with CKN News, said, "There is problem here at the moment, You know elections are going on in some APC States today, Fight erupted at the polling unit in our area here, Between some political thugs, Suddenly we heard a gun short, In the first place, we thought it was one of the police officers that shot the bullet, Stray bullet has killed an innocent girl here, I was shocked when I heard the gun shot".





Recall that, despite court order, the state government had announced earlier in the week that the local government elections would hold in the state on Saturday, (today) adding that there would be a restriction of movement during the period of the election.





The election is coming up amidst protest from other political parties who accused the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission of secrecy.





Efforts made by CKN News to get across to the Police spokesman in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, to speak on the killing proved abortive as at the time of filling this report on Saturday.

