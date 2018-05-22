BREAKING: Ondo State Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Deji Iroju Impeached

Published:

Following the impeachment of Deputy Speaker, Honourable Iroju Ogundeji, a new Deputy Speaker has emerged in the Ondo State House of Assembly. Mr Abimbola Fajolu is from Ileoluji /Okeigbo state constituency.





Mr Fajolu replaced Mr Iroju Ogundeji who was impeached on the floor of the House during plenary following receipt of signatures of Eighteen members of the House by the Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun.





The reason for the impeachment was attributed to high handedness, incompetence, lack of respect for the Office of the Speaker and lack of accountability as the person in charge of the finances of the house.





The motion for the impeachment was moved by Mr Fatai Olotu and seconded by Mr Malachi Coker, while the nomination of the new Deputy Speaker was moved by Mr Sunday Olajide and seconded by Princess Jumoke Akindele.





The new Deputy Speaker was immediately sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Mr Bode Adeyelu. The house also used the medium to pass a vote of confidence in the Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun.





The impeached Deputy Speaker, Mr Ogundeji, however staged a walkout of the plenary. CKN News ireporter said that the plenary was attended by twenty-two out of the twenty-six members.

Share This