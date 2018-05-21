BREAKING: Olisa Metuh Collapses In Court

Published:

Former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh has collapsed during his trial in an Abuja High Court. He was trying to make his way to the dock when he suddenly collapsed.





Metuh is standing trial for alleged money laundering of N400million being part of the funds linked with former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd). The incident happened about 9.01am in the courtroom on Monday.





Metuh, was seated in the courtroom close to the dock before the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang. The judge had to stand down the matter to enable medical officials to attend to the defendant. The court’s medical officials, whose attention were called after the incident, entered the courtroom at 9.19am.

Share This