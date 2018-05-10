BREAKING: Ojudu, Withdraws From Ekiti APC Governorship Race

Published:





The Special Adviser on Politics to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has withdrawn from the Ekiti State governorship race.





Ojudu, who was among the 33 aspirants that vied for the ticket in the aborted primaries of the All Progressives Congress in last Saturday’s primaries, announced his decision via a post on his Facebook page.





He, however, said he was not going to quit the party. Just after his resignation was made public, there were indications that 21 of the other aspirants too have withdrawn from the race.

