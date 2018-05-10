BREAKING: Obasanjo Announces His Newly Adopted Political Party

Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Coalition for Nigeria Movement has adopted the African Democratic Congress to realise its dream of a new Nigeria from 2019.





Obasanjo announced this on Thursday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, when he spoke with newsmen at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.





In a speech, titled:“My treatise for future of democracy and development in Nigeria,” Obasanjo said: "Let me start by welcoming and commending the emergence of a renewed and reinvigorated African Democratic Congress as a political party.





"Since the inception of Coalition for Nigeria Movement, many of the sixty-eight registered political parties had contacted and consulted with the Movement on coming together and working together.





"The leadership of the Movement, after detailed examination, wide consultation and bearing in mind the orientation, policies and direction of the Movement, have agreed to adopt ADC as its platform to work with others for bringing about desirable change in the Nigeria polity and governance.”

