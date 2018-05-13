Breaking: Kayode Fayemi Promise To Resign From Buhari's Cabinet In Two Weeks Time

Published:

Share This

Minister of Solid Minerals Dr Kayode Fayemi has promised to resign his appointment in two weeks time as a member of President Muhammadu Buhari's government to pursue his governorship ambition.Speaking on a live TV programme monitored by CKN News from Abuja, Dr Fayemi said he got the endorsement of the President to contest for the governorship a second time.Asked if President Buhari's Special Adviser on Political Affairs who also contested the primaries with him Senator Babafemi Ojudu also got the endorsement of the President, Fayemi said he is not aware of that.Asked why he has not resigned so far,he stated that the law stipulated that all office holders should resign only 30 days before the election.He promise to reconcile all the members of the Party in the State before the election.