BREAKING: Fayose's Deputy, Olusola Emerges PDP Gov Flag Bearer In Ekiti

The preferred candidate of the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, in the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship Primary in the state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka has emerged winner.





This means that Eleka will represent the party will represent the PDP at the July 14 governorship election in the state after emerging with the highest number of votes in the primary conducted on Tuesday in the state capital.





The Special Assitant Public Communications & New Media to Governor Ayo Fayose broke the news on his Twitter handle.









Details later...

