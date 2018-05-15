BREAKING: Army Arrest Spiritual Head Of Nasarawa Deadly Militia Group

Published:

The Nigerian Army has arrested Angulu Idaku, the spiritual head of a deadly militia group in Nasarawa, terrorizing the State and its environs. Reports say Idaku was arrested when troops of 177 Guards Battalion was on a raid operation at Ugya village in Toto Local Government Area of the State.





The camp of the deadly armed militia group was also destroyed, according to Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu. Items recovered included seven locally made guns, twelve cartridges, 200 rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition, 76 rounds of 7.62MM NATO special ammunition and four knives.













Others items recovered included fifteen cutlasses, 6 mobile phones, one DSTV decoder set, and 4 solar panel sets. Bullets and handsets, Guns and ammunitions, Spiritual head. Meanwhile, the Army once again urged members of the public to report any suspicious activities to security agents.

Share This