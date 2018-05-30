Biafra Day Anniversary:Biafra Resistant Movement Leaders Arrested In Enugu

Published:

Barrister Benjamin Onwuka and all the leaders of The Biafra Resistant Movement, were arrested today as they were trying to mass occupy The Enugu Government House by 7 am this morning 30 05 2018.All the other flag carriers, hundreds of them were dispersed by the security agencies.They planned to occupy the place and then declare The Republic of Biafra and thereafter install Ben as the President.The security men are now in control of Enugu Government House.