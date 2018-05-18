Benue State Government Declares May 22, Work Free Day To Honour Catholic Priests And Worshipers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen

Published:

The Benue state government has declared Tuesday 22nd May, 2018 as work free day to honour the departed souls of two Catholic priests and 17 congregants that lost their lives in Mbalom, Gwer Local Government Area of the State.





Recall that Fulani herdsmen last month, attacked Saint Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom community in the LGA, killing two priests and 17 worshippers.





The attack happened when an early morning mass was in progress. The attackers also burnt nearly 50 houses during the attack.

Share This