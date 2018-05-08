Beautiful Russian Lady Who Claimed Cocaine Was Planted In Her Bag By Nigerian Lover Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Published:

A court in Ho Chi Minh City in Friday, sentenced a Russian woman to life imprisonment for smuggling cocaine through Vietnam, sparing her capital punishment as her lawyer defended that she was just a victim.





Maria Aleksandr Dapirka, 32, narrowly escaped death as proposed by prosecutors after her lawyer successfully argued that she was duped into being a drug mule for an international ring.









According to the indictment, Dapirka was working as a furniture designer in Thailand when she met a Nigerian man named Mathew Chili, or Nick, around March 2014 and agreed to go traveling with him.

Share This