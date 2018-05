Published:

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ahneeka is currently in Bayelsa State where she met with the deputy governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah as well as Prof. Steve Azaiki.





Ahneeka shared the photos with the caption, 'It was an amazing time in Bayelsa with the deputy governor Rear Admiral John Jonah and prof Steve Azaiki. Sorry I couldn't visit evrywhere but I'll be back. Love y'all. Byeee ooo beautiful people'.









Share This