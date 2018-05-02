BBC Honours Nigerian Policeman Who Has Never Taken Bribe

Published:

A Nigerian police officer Julius Adedeji has been honoured by the British Broadcasting Cor[oration (BBC) for not taking bribe. Data from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, from a 2017 survey, reveals that personnel of the Nigeria police are among the most corrupt public officers in the country.





Adedeji is said to have never taken a bribe, not because he has never been offered such but because it is “needless” for him. For that rare feat, the BBC is celebrating him as Nigeria’s ‘most dedicated police officer’.





Adedeji told the BBC in an interview that he was surprised to be nominated for the award because he did not know he was being watched. “I thank God that it’s recognised and I feel like putting my best more and more. A copy of the letter (from the BBC) was delivered to my office for my information,” the officer noted.





“When I read through it, I was wondering could it be true? “I read through the letter and I saw that it said, they wanted an institution which they can name and shame those that are not doing well and encourage the people that are doing well within the Nigerian police force, I felt so great.





“When asked if he had ever been offered money in the form of bribe, he said: “Absolutely. And even today, a person offered to give me some money and I said ‘no,no,no,no why would you do that, I’m just doing my work’.”





He, however, admitted he had been tempted to take bribes, saying: “There’s no way one would not once in a while be tempted; but I just want to do what is right.”

