Bauchi State Deputy Governor Tenders Letter Of Resignation..Governor Reacts

The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Nuhu Gidado, has resigned.Mr Gidado informed Governor Muhammed Abubakar of his decision in a letter dated May 16. A copy of the letter was seen by Channels Television on Monday.In the letter, Mr Gidado explained that his decision was based on his commitment to serve for only a single term as deputy governor of the state.“Ordinarily, I should have remained up to the end of the tenure, but, with the currently dampened spirit and waning zeal as it relates to my official engagements, my continued stay will not be fair and truthful to you as my brother and leader,” he wrote.The deputy governor also believes that staying on in office will be unfair to the system and his conscience.Furthermore, he reminded the governor that during their meeting on April 19th he had informed him that he was thinking about stepping aside.Mr Gidado thanked Governor Abubakar and the people of the state for the opportunity to serve as deputy governor of the state.Government ReactsPress statementThe Executive State Governor of Bauchi state Mohammed A. ABUBAKAR(esq) has accepted the resignation of ENGR Nuhu Gidado as Deputy Governor and wish him well in his future endeavours.He described his tenure and service to the state as meritorious and therefore, deserving commendation.The governor particularly commended the former no2 citizen of the state for the remarkable manner of his resignation.He expressed optimism that he will avail his vast wealth of experience to the state anytime he is called upon in the future."We received the resignation of our Deputy Governor, Engr. Nuhu Gidado. On behalf of the people of Bauchi state, I want to thank him for his meritorious service while in office.He remains vital to our administration and party.I wish him well in his future endeavours, and he can count on me for support. I am also optimistic he will avail the state his service when called upon in the future"Signed:Ali M Ali,Special Adviser, Media and Strategy,