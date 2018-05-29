Police Arrests Suspected Firearms Fabricators, Rapists For Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms In Benue State

Published:

Three (3) suspected Firearms Fabricators were arrested at Oju in Oju LGA. They were apprehended in the course of investigating a case of abduction and rape.The suspects are: Ode Thomas aka Tommy; Kingsley Abi; and Odah Abi (father of Kingsley).Items recovered from their local arms factory are: (a) one G3 rifle without magazine (b) 4 G3 empty shells of ammunition (c) 2 expended catridges (d) 2 cut to size iron barrels for construction of locally fabricated guns (e) 3 wooden butts of guns (f) 3 locally formed berreta magazines (g) 3 skeletons of locally made pistols (h) 2 cut to size double barrel for construction of locally made pistol (i) one toy gun (j) 2 iron boxes containging blacksmithing tools (k) Indian Hemp seeds in 2 plastic bottles (l) 5 cards of tramadol of 10 tablets each.The Police appreciate the support of law abiding people of Benue State and will continue to count on their partnership towards ensuring security of life and property.