Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Army Arrests Bandits In Taraba State

Published: May 22, 2018

Troops of Sector 3 deployed under the auspices  of Operation WHIRL  STROKE  while on patrol yesterday came in contact with armed bandits  along road  Manya - Gangun in Ussa Local Government Area of  Taraba State and 8 armed bandits were arrested. 

Items recovered include; 2 AK 47 rifles,  one K2 rifle, 2  Dane guns, 56 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition, 25 K2 rounds,  3 cartridges, charms and phones. They are currently in own custody undergoing interrogation.

Members of the public are once again reminded to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

   

