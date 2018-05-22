Army Arrests Bandits In Taraba State

Published:

Troops of Sector 3 deployed under the auspices of Operation WHIRL STROKE while on patrol yesterday came in contact with armed bandits along road Manya - Gangun in Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State and 8 armed bandits were arrested.Items recovered include; 2 AK 47 rifles, one K2 rifle, 2 Dane guns, 56 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition, 25 K2 rounds, 3 cartridges, charms and phones. They are currently in own custody undergoing interrogation.Members of the public are once again reminded to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.